AYA images/ShutterstockIt's great to get expert gardening tips from people with horticulture jobs, but it also pays to look at why they're in that line of work. People with horticulture jobs like Lester Poole's—Poole is the Master Gardener for the department store chain, Lowes , tend to love their job (as Poole does) and also their lives. "People who have jobs involving gardening tend to have a keen interest in, or passion for, gardening," says registered psychologist, Eamonn Leaver , adding that "studies show that people who have a passion for their work have lower rates of physical and mental health problems, and report significantly higher levels of overall life satisfaction." These are the secrets from a master gardener to growing the rose garden of your dreams .

You're digging in the dirt

Singkham/ShutterstockChildren and puppies just love playing in the mud. Ever wonder why? It turns digging around in the dirt improves sleep and reduces pain, according to a scientific study that reviewed and acknowledged the benefits of gardening. The study authors conclude that gardening is a great way to transfer the Earth's electrons from the ground into the body.

"Emerging scientific research has revealed a surprisingly positive and overlooked environmental factor on health: direct physical contact with the vast supply of electrons on the surface of the Earth," according to the study authors. "Modern lifestyle separates humans from such contact....Reconnection with the Earth's electrons has been found to promote intriguing physiological changes and subjective reports of well-being.

Avid gardener Brian Taylor, who is also a relationship coach and author, told Reader's Digest that he gardens in his bare feet because it is his understanding that "soil microbes produce serotonin, the happy hormone, which is absorbed through the feet," Taylor says. Although he occasionally gets cuts on his feet (and very dirty), it's "well worth it," he says. Taylor's version of horticultural therapy appears to be well-supported by science, by the way.