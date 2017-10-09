Content continues below ad

Although the planting, itself, represents a tiny fraction of the time you'll spend caring for your roses, it's vital to do it properly. After deciding where you want to locate your rose garden, preparing the soil and purchasing the healthiest plants you can find, make sure to take the following steps:

Content continues below ad

Content continues below ad

Prune your rose garden properly

toriru/Shutterstock

Pruning is the removal of dead branches, and it's another rose-growing factor for which timing matters. "Prune all dead branches in the spring," Dr. Enfield instructs. "Roses will tolerate removal of one-third of the old growth in the spring. The summer flowers will grow on the new growth." When pruning, always dip your shears in 20 percent bleach solution (eight parts water, two parts bleach plus a few drops of liquid dish detergent)," advises Poole. "Sterilize your tools between cuts to prevent spreading disease." But once autumn arrives, stop pruning. "Never prune or cut back rose bushes in the fall," Luce warns, "because the leaves are still making food (i.e. energy from growing gorgeous flowers) for next year." This includes leaving the seed pods (the "rose hips") right where they are, says Poole. The exception, Karpyn notes, is in transitional zones, for which he recommends an October pruning to help sunlight and air reach between the branches and allow the sun to dry leaves faster (which helps prevent disease outbreaks).