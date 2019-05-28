Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Mow Your Grass When It’s Wet

agrofruti/Shutterstock

It’s OK, we get it. When the only free day you have to mow the lawn is on a Saturday but the lawn is wet, it’s extremely tempting to get the job done—especially when using these tips to efficiently mow the lawn. But warning: It can be dangerous to mow the lawn when the grass is wet!

Before you rev up the lawnmower and throw on those water-proof boots, here are a few things to keep in mind.

The risk of danger is heightened

Even if your boots are sturdy, there’s still a risk of slipping on the grass while you mow. Doing this with a lawn mower running really can be dangerous. Especially if you’re trying to mow the lawn quickly. Make sure you aren’t over-mowing your lawn either thanks to the reason why you shouldn’t mow your lawn every week.

Lawnmowers run on electricity, which doesn’t do well with water

We all know it’s not smart to hang out in a pool during a lightning storm, right? So why would you put a large piece of electrical equipment on a wet lawn? There’s the risk of an electrical shock when exposed to moisture, causing damage to the machine and, of course, potential damage to the person using the mower.

It’s difficult to mow a wet lawn in general

It’s satisfying to look at an evenly mowed lawn, right? Well if you mow the lawn wet, you may not get that result. Wet blades are tougher to slice evenly, causing an uneven cut as you push the mower down your yard. If you care about the look of your manicured lawn, it’s worth waiting for the grass to completely dry. Avoid these 14 little mistakes if you want an immaculate lawn.

Wet grass can clog up the mower

Wet grass is sticky! It sticks to your tires, and of course, sticks to the mower’s equipment. It can block up the blade, the vacuum, and other parts of the mower. This will make mowing the end of the lawn difficult, and could even cause damage to your mower in general. Stay clear of damaging your lawn, too, by remembering these 13 things you should never do to your lawn.

It can actually damage your lawn

That’s right, it can even damage the look of your lawn. The grass isn’t the only part of the lawn that is wet—the soil is moist as well. Running a lawn mower through it could cause damage to the soil and foundation of your lawn, causing uneven bumps and divots throughout the lawn.

Between the dangerous aspects and the damage it can cause to the look of your lawn, it may be smart to keep the mower off the grass when it’s wet. If you’re still dealing with damage, here’s how to repair a damaged lawn.