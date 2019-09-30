When You Can Officially Stop Cutting Your Lawn

Learn when the proper time is for you to quit mowing your lawn. It might be later than you think.

It’s important to keep mowing your lawn well into the fall season. As long as your grass keeps growing, keep cutting it! No mater what, however, never do these things to your lawn.

The ideal length of your lawn depends on your climate, but most experts agree you should keep your grass about 3 inches long, with the last cut of the season taking it down to between 1-1/4 inches to 1-1/2 inches in length. That final cut serves two purposes: it prevents a build-up of organic matter which can lead to disease, and it makes raking easier.

Keeping your grass cut short can also help reduce winter kill, deter voles and reduce snow mold. That’s one of the things your landscaper won’t tell you.

What to check to know if it’s time to stop mowing

Soil temperature

Grass grows in a bit of a counterintuitive fashion, in that it will grow more rapidly in the fall but cool-season grasses won’t go dormant until the soil temperature reaches 45 degrees Fahrenheit. Warm-season grasses will go dormant closer to 55 degrees Fahrenheit. You check soil temperatures at Greencast Online.

How many leaves are falling

As the leaves start falling from trees in the fall, take a look at how many have fallen. Typically, when half the leaves have fallen from trees, grass growth has slowed significantly.

Frost

Frost is the best indicator of when grass is done growing and you can stop mowing. Some cool-season grass might continue growing so it’s best to keep an eye on it. Revive your lawn after winter with these tips.