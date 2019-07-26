Biting and birthing

If you’re asking yourself how long do mosquitoes live, you’ve likely just endured a mosquito bite (or 12). In fact, there are certain people who actually attract mosquitoes more than others. Bad news that adds insult to injury (or itch): after a female mosquito takes a bite, aka getting a blood meal from you or another human, she then lays her eggs in an area that’s prone to flooding or in stagnant water, per the pest control experts at Terminix. This sets the life cycle of new mosquitoes into motion.

More about that mosquito’s life cycle

It can take anywhere from four days to four weeks for a mosquito to develop from an egg to an adult mosquito, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Mosquito eggs hatch in water, producing a larva or what’s known as a “wriggler,” The wriggler lives and feeds in the water then develops into the third stage of the life cycle called a pupa or “tumbler.” The tumbler lives in the water but doesn’t eat. The answer to the question how long do mosquitoes live is dependent on how long it takes the adult mosquito to emerge from its pupal cases, which relies on the temperature of the water, food, and the species of mosquito in question. Once it does, it’s ready to fly and, yes, possibly wreak havoc on your next barbecue, picnic, or morning jog. Although, a few of these tricks mosquitos really don’t want you to know would go a long way in stopping them.

But exactly how long do mosquitos live?

According to the American Mosquito Control Association (AMCA), the lifespan of these insects really varies by species, with the majority of mature female mosquitoes living just two to three weeks. That said, other types are known to survive in places like garages and attics for up to six months.

Protect yourself from theses pests

Ultimately the answer to the question of how long do mosquitoes live may be up to us, their victims, and how well we protect ourselves from their bites. Without their blood meals, mosquitos are toast. Make sure to dump standing water (think pool covers and clogged rain gutters) where eggs can develop into full-blown insects and arm yourself with effective mosquito repellent products and keep in mind the nine things mosquitoes really hate.