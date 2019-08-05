Ever had a home-manicure go wrong? Don't worry, there's still hope for your carpet!

Don’t panic if you’ve accidentally spilled nail polish on your carpet, we’re here to help! With our expert guide, we’ll show you a tried-and-true method for how to get nail polish out of the carpet, which is just one of the house cleaning hacks from professional cleaners that you’ll want to steal.

Watch this video tutorial for how to get nail polish out of carpet:

Note: Always do a spot removal test on a section of carpet that is normally not visible.

First things first, is the nail polish wet or dry?

Clean up a nail polish stain as soon as you notice it. The longer it has to set in, the harder it is to get out. If your nail polish is wet, blot the excess spill with a paper towel until nothing comes off. Don’t rub or wipe at the polish; you don’t want it to spread and make the stain worse. If nail polish is dry, scrape as much of it off as you can with a dull knife.

How to get fingernail polish out of carpet:

Wet the nail polish stain with cold water. Spray a good amount of hair spray onto the nail polish stains and follow up with small splashes of rubbing alcohol. This is one of the best ways for how to get nail polish out of the carpet. Using a toothbrush or a small scrub brush, scrub the nail polish stain for about a minute. While brushing the stain, pour cold water directly onto the stain spots. Pour a non-acetone nail polish remover onto the stain and continue to brush it out. Gently blot the stain (don’t rub) with a white cloth until all of the nail polish color is gone. (While blotting, continuously switch to a clean side of the cloth to avoid smearing and spreading the stain.) Use a wet/dry vacuum around the stain spot to remove excess liquid. Repeat this process until the stain is gone and be patient. Keep in mind going in—this is not an easy task, and it will likely take you a while to get it all out.

Family Handyman

Family Handyman

Spill on dark or light carpet?

Dark: If you have dark carpet use rubbing alcohol or hairspray instead of nail polish remover to decrease the risk of bleaching your carpet color.

Light: If your carpet is white or a light color, use a non-acetone nail polish remover. Make sure the non-acetone nail polish remover you use is the clear kind. Some nail polish removers come in different colors and can do more harm than good.

Admit it—your house could be cleaner. That’s where we come in. Here’s the definitive guide on how often you should be cleaning everything.