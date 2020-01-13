How to Protect Your Floors from Salt This Winter

No matter how hard you try, if you live in a cold, snowy climate, keeping your floors clean in the winter can seem like a full-time job. While salt may come in handy for keeping your sidewalk, walkways, and driveway clear of snow and ice, salt can wreak havoc on your floors.

Placemats inside and out

Doormats are a necessity, both inside your doorway and just outside the door as well. A good, sturdy mat placed right outside your door works as the first line of defense for keeping salt, sand, and mud out of your home. Place one right outside the door and encourage family and other guests to wipe their shoes and boots off before coming inside. A second mat, just inside your door, works as the second chance to get all of the gunk off of winter footwear. Learn some of the best ways to clean hardwood floors.

Use a boot tray

A boot tray is an easy, inexpensive addition that makes a big difference in the amount of salt, dirt, slush, and snow that gets tracked across your floors. Place one or more in your entryway or mudroom and place your shoes and boots on it and allow the tray to collect all that salt and slush. Have slippers, cozy socks or inside-only shoes nearby to slip on after removing outside boots and shoes. For a DIY boot tray, try gluing river rocks or leftover wine corks to a baking sheet or wooden tray.

Vacuum and sweep regularly

Since salt can scratch hardwood floors, sweep or vacuum often during the winter months. When vacuuming, be sure the vacuum’s wheels don’t scratch. Also, flooring experts recommend careful use of “Swiffer” type dusters because grains of salt and grit can get trapped under the head of the duster. Then, those trapped grains can scratch the surface of your floors as you dust them. Remember, these are the things you should never vacuum.

Spot clean

If not cleaned up right away, salt can cause stains and discoloration on your floors. If you notice salt on your floor, a little vinegar and water solution and a soft cloth should be all you need to clean it up. Now, find out more genius cleaning hacks from professional house cleaners.