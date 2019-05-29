This Crazy Ice Trick Will Fix Furniture Dents in Your Carpet

Sasima/Shutterstock

You moved around the living room furniture and now you have four dents in the carpet where the sofa used to be. Carpet dents are unsightly, but here’s a quick and simple trick that will fix them with little effort and no expense. You can remove a carpet dent with just an ice cube and a spoon (and you’ll want to know these three quick fixes that will help you repair common carpet and rug problems, too). No really, hear us out.

How to remove furniture dents in carpet

First, place an ice cube in the carpet dent. If the carpet has a dent that is very large or long, you may need to place a couple of ice cubes to fill the spot. The ice cubes will slowly melt, and after 12 hours, blot up any wet spots with an absorbent towel or sponge. The carpet doesn’t have to be 100-percent dry—slightly damp is fine. The moisture from the slowly melting ice cube gives the carpet fibers time to swell and regain their original shape. Finally, use the edge of a spoon to push the carpet fibers back in an upright position. A coin will also work.

Most carpet can handle the moisture from the melting ice cube without a problem, but if you are concerned about getting your carpet wet, try the method out first on a dent that’s in an inconspicuous spot. Ice cubes are also just one of the homemade carpet cleaners you probably have at home.