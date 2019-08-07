Lawn Sweepers: Worth It or Waste of Space?

Raking leaves, picking up lawn debris, and keeping your lawn looking beautiful is a chore. Not only can it be hard on your back and joints, but the tasks seem never-ending. Enter the lawn sweeper.

What is a lawn sweeper?

This machine can basically replace your rake, as it can sweep up leaves, acorns, grass clippings, and other debris. Lawn Sweeper Reviews, a website with the tagline “No More Raking!”, offers honest reviews of lawn sweepers, and explains that there are two types of lawn sweepers: tow-behind and push.

Tow-behind lawn sweeper

A tow-behind lawn sweeper is usually pulled by a lawn tractor or a riding mower.

Push lawn sweeper

A push lawn sweeper is operated manually and is suited to people with smaller lawns or those who enjoy using yard work as a form of exercise.

A lawn sweeper has a rotating sweeping brush that gathers up the lawn debris into an attached hopper bag. When the bag fills up, you empty it into a lawn bag or compost pile. Simple!

Is a lawn sweeper worth it?

If you have a big yard and dislike yard cleanup tasks, then perhaps a lawn sweeper is a good choice because it saves you hours of time (and sore muscles). In addition to picking up debris, such as leaves and pine needles, lawn sweepers can also help you manage pine cones, acorns, and twigs. Keep in mind that a lawn sweeper won’t pick up bigger sticks and branches, according to Epic Gardening, a website aimed at helping home gardeners. But, a lawn sweeper can help you clear out dust and dirt from your patio, walkway, or driveway. Just be sure not to do one of these things that are awful for your yard!

“People who get lawn sweepers report that they actually enjoy clearing their lawns, whereas they used to resist and even hate the chore before,” notes Lawn Sweeper Reviews. “The psychological benefits of owning a lawn sweeper are significant, including reduced stress and worry.”

Things to consider before you buy a lawn sweeper

Lawn sweepers are available at home improvement stores such as Lowe’s, The Home Depot, Tractor Supply, and Menards, as well as online retailers. You will also find that some stores rent lawn sweepers, so you can try one out before you buy.

What is the best lawn sweeper?

Tow-behind lawn sweepers generally cost $300 to $400. One of the top-rated models on Amazon is the Agri-Fab 44-inch lawn sweeper. “I have two big pin oaks and a maple,” explained one buyer of this model. “The acorns are a pain to collect. But the sweeper grabs them up as well as the little spinners from the maple. It also handles long pine needles as well.”

Push models run around $100 to $200. One of the top-rated models on Amazon is the Earthwise 21-inch lawn sweeper. “We have two honey locust trees out front,” said one buyer. “Come fall we have millions of tiny leaves. This sweeper has done an excellent job of picking them up, as well as our neighbor’s large leaves. Lightweight, holds enough, empties easily. Great!”

Best lawn sweeper for acorns

The size of your lawn and the amount of acorns you have to clean up each year will determine the best lawn sweeper for acorns for you. If you have a really large lawn, this professional-grade Ohio Steel 50SWP26 Pro Sweeper will clean up acorns quickly and efficiently time and time again. For small yards, the best lawn sweeper for acorns is this Garden Weasel Nut Gatherer.

Best lawn sweeper for leaves

For cleaning up a lot of leaves, check out the Brinly STS-427LXH lawn sweeper. It features six high-velocity brushes that pick up a lot of debris in fewer passes. Not only is this the best lawn sweeper for leaves, but it also does an excellent job picking up pine needles and old grass clippings after dethatching.

Best lawn sweeper for sticks & twigs

Note: Lawn sweepers are not meant to clean up large branches and rocks, so be sure to pick those up by hand before going over your lawn with a sweeper. The Agri-Fab lawn sweeper mentioned above is the best lawn sweeper for small sticks and twigs as well as other lawn debris. One of the best features of this sweeper is that it can be folded up for compact storage without tools. Up next: Fix the most common lawn problems with these easy fixes.

