“Best Purchase of the Year:” Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying This $35 Sherpa Fleece Blanket

If you get cold easily, you're going to want to add anything with "sherpa" in the name to your cart right now.

If you haven’t already heard, sherpa is the latest trend: sherpa jackets, sherpa pillows, and, most importantly, sherpa blankets. The only downside of sherpa is that it can sometimes come with a pretty hefty price tag. But this sherpa fleece blanket on Amazon will only set you back $35.

On top of this cozy blanket being a bargain, it also has amazing reviews. Eighty-five percent of buyers gave it a 5-star review. One extremely satisfied customer said, “This

blanket. I don’t have words for the love that is this blanket. I thought about writing a love poem to it, but that seemed a bit much. But it needs a warning. You will buy one. You will love it. You will discover it is the softest, warmest, coziest blanket that has ever been made. In the history of blankets, there’s never been a better one. No, really. Not if cozy and soft are your goals, anyway.” These other Amazon products also have practically perfect reviews.

Other customers bring up how much their pets love it, how warm it keeps them, and how great it holds up after multiple washes.

The blanket has “different senses of softness” that can help improve your sleep. One side is smooth flannel and the other is fluffy sherpa. It’s the perfect size to enjoy on the couch, on your bed, or outside on a chilly fall or spring evening. If you don’t need any more blankets—or your significant other forbade you from buying any more—get one of these other Amazon products that you’ll definitely use every day.