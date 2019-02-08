IrinaK/Shutterstock

Do you hear scratching in walls at night?

Mice love to seek out warm, cozy spots where there’s plenty of food—like inside your home. Mice seek out the darkest spots, such as inside air ducts and wall cavities, to set up residence. And where there’s one mouse, there are likely more. Find out how to stop mice from getting into your home in the first place.

How to get rid of a mouse in a wall

First, try positioning some snap traps along the bottom edges of the walls where you’ve heard mice. Place the traps with the food-baited ends facing the wall, near any small holes that may be the mouse’s entryway. Be sure not to use poison, as the effects aren’t immediate, so you could end up with a dead mouse in your walls. You’ll also want to rid your home of these 13 things in your house that attract pests.

If there is more than one mouse

Victor, a leading company in rodent control, notes that sometimes mice can get in your home and get trapped inside wall cavities. If this happens, follow the company’s tips:

Drill a nickel-sized hole in your wall, just a few inches above the floor. Mice can squeeze in holes the size of a coin. Put another hole on the side of a cardboard box, put a baited mouse trap in the box, and cover the top of the box with transparent plastic wrap. Secure the box against the wall. Check the box regularly to see if mice have taken the bait. Repeat the process until there is no evidence of mice in your walls.

To prevent mice from getting in your walls, seal off any small holes that mice would be able to squeeze into. Check for holes in vents, in ducts, in window frames, and on the roof. Next, take your pest control even further by learning the 11 things mice don’t want you to know.