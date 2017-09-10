Drew McArthur/ShutterstockHurricanes can be devastating, and there’s only so much you can do to prepare. Still, taking the right steps (like these ways to prepare for a hurricane) could keep you and your home safe.

Your roof doesn’t just take a beating from the wind, rain, and debris outside during a hurricane; wind that manages to get in your house can take an even bigger toll, according to the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety. “The pressure in your home can build like air in a balloon, eventually causing the roof to fail and blow apart,” says IBHS President and CEO Julie Rochman in a statement.

But when it’s one of the worst hurricane seasons in years, you want to do everything you can to avoid losing your roof. IBHS did wind testing in a lab on a full-size one-story house and found one effective way of reducing damage to your roof: Close every door in your home.

When strong winds made their way in through an open or broken window, the pressure starts to build. But keeping the doors shut inside contains the pressure in one area. Instead of hitting your entire roof at once, it will focus on, say, your bedroom ceiling. Your roof can fight the force better if the pressure sticks to one spot instead of pushing on the whole structure.

Of course if you’re waiting out a hurricane at home, losing the roof over your head is the last thing you need. But even if you evacuate, you’ll want to come home to as little damage as possible—and avoid these scams that people use after hurricanes.

[Source: Country Living]