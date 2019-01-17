DGLimages/Shutterstock

Attics are a pretty common place to store all of your stuff. Between holiday decorations, out-of-season clothing, and even a few boxes of memorabilia, it’s the prime free storage space for your home. However, it’s also standing in the way of one crucial benefit that houses in colder climates may want: making the house warmer!

To be completely honest, using the attic as storage space isn’t a bad practice. In fact, with a space as roomy as the attic (and not as wet as a basement) it makes perfect sense to use that space. However, for those who are in colder climates, it may be time to reconsider. By removing the storage to another area of the house, you are free to insulate the floor of your attic—which, in return, will make your house warmer. And save you money on that heat bill. Cha-ching, cha-ching!

Yes, it’s true. You can cut your heating bills by properly insulating your attic—including the floor. This means less of the house that will need to be heated, which means less heating used altogether. Except for losing the storage space, it sounds like an easy win-win. Plus, you can even insulate the attic door, which will also help with that energy bill.

This is especially helpful in the winter months since heat tends to rise. However, if you’re experiencing colder drafts in your attic, it may be because you have some air leaks. Air leaks can also affect that energy bill! Find out how to seal attic air leaks to fix that problem. Plus, check out these other home improvement projects that pay for themselves.

Now, this doesn’t just apply to people living in chilly climates. Having a properly insulated house is beneficial for keeping your house warmer, but also cooler in hotter climates.

Looking to make your house even warmer? These 15 unexpected ways to keep your house warm will work wonders this winter. Next, find out the 13 things you should never leave in your garage.