This Is the Most Mosquito-Infested City in America

Alexander Penyushkin/Shutterstock

It’s not summertime if you aren’t spritzing mosquito repellant when stepping outside, especially at night. In addition to annoying itching, mosquito bites can transfer viruses and diseases. Some cities have to deal with this issue year-round and not just during the summer months. The place with the most serious infestation? Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas.

This southern city tops the list of the most mosquito-infested towns, according to Terminix. The brand looked at the data from their 300 plus branches to find the top 25 U.S. cities that harbor the most mosquitos. Dallas-Fort Worth had the highest number of mosquito services from the extermination brand last year. Here are 15 sneaky things to watch out for if you think you’re being infested.

Mosquitos are active anytime the temperature is above 50 degrees—so even more northern cities aren’t safe from these flighty pests. The cities with the next-highest number of mosquito services are New York, New York; Washington, D.C; Houston, Texas; Los Angeles, California; and Atlanta, Georgia. If you live in one of these places and are always dealing with mosquito bites, make sure you know these 12 home remedies for bug bites.

To keep mosquitos at bay and avoid bites altogether, Terminix recommends a few fixes. First, make sure you remove any standing water since this is where mosquitos like to lay their eggs. Remove any buckets, containers, or covers that have pools of water from your home or yard. Also, make sure your gutters are clear so that water doesn’t pool their, either. Like many other bugs, light attracts mosquitos so investing in special light bulbs could be a good move too. Once you make these changes, try out these 15 other natural ways to repel all types of bugs.