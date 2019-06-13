37 Plants You Don’t Want to Grow

Family Handyman

When you think of unwanted plants, dandelions, quack grass, and other weeds that bully their way into your yard and garden probably come to mind.

But, occasionally, a seedy character gets planted that either takes over the garden, gets you itching or causes a whopper of a stomachache (or worse) if eaten.

So how do you know what plants to avoid in your landscape? Start by identifying what’s already growing and make sure none of them made this blacklist. Then read on to learn why some seemingly innocent-looking beauties are the biggest backyard troublemakers … and how you can fight back!

Too much of a good thing

It’s covered with pretty, purple flower spikes from late summer through fall. A long-lived perennial, it adapts to a wide range of growing conditions. Plus, it makes a beautiful cut flower. It’s a gardener’s dream come true, right? Wrong!

It’s purple loosestrife. And as many gardeners throughout the United States and Canada know, this invasive blooming beauty, which has taken over many a backyard garden, has now taken to our natural wetlands. A vigorous grower, it crowds out native plants, eliminating cover and essential food sources needed by wetland wildlife.

Purple loosestrife isn’t the only invasive landscape plant causing problems in natural spaces. Norway and Amur maples have joined buckthorn and honeysuckle as woodland invaders. The lesson here? Do a little research before adding new plants to your landscape. Select plants suited for the growing conditions in your backyard. Then, check with your local extension service, an area nursery or online for a list of invasive species that plague your region.

Keep in mind, however, that it’s possible for a plant to be invasive in one area yet struggle to survive in another. Buttery bush, tamarisk, and ivy are a few plants that are invasive in warmer locales but have a hard time making it in cold, wet and other less-than-ideal growing conditions.

Buyer beware

Some seed mixes have purple loosestrife in them. Be sure to check the label for this pretty invader.

Look, but don’t touch

Gas plant, meadow rue, euphorbia, and hyacinths are common landscape plants that can leave some gardeners covered with an itchy, red rash. Though the list of potential irritation-inducing plants is long, not all gardeners will be affected by some—or even any—of these plants.

The best tactics to avoid the itch are to be careful about what you plant, be diligent about wearing protective garden garb and learn maintenance strategies that’ll keep your landscape looking good … and your skin rash-free.

Start by taking note of how the offending plant causes the rash, and make changes based on that information. For instance, some gardeners with sensitive skin develop a rash after only a few minutes of handling prickly plants. If this is you, be sure to wear heavy clothing and leather gloves, or convince your thicker-skinned gardening friends to help out.

Infamous plants like poison ivy or even some ornamental euphorbias also contain irritants in their saps that result in a painful and itchy rash. Wear long sleeves if you plan to garden around or weed these irritants out of your landscape. It’s also a good idea to immediately wash the irritating oils off your body and clothing to avoid further exposure and expansion of the rash. Know what poison ivy looks like so you can avoid.

Oddly enough, gas plant, wild parsnip, and garlic mustard sap cause a rash only when the irritating oils are exposed to sunlight. That’s why some gardeners weed at dusk or by landscape lighting to eliminate the risk. But if you can work around these irritants only by the light of day, be sure to wear long sleeves and gloves and wash the skin immediately.

Deadly beauties

It may surprise you to learn just how many plants can cause stomachaches, diarrhea, or even death when eaten. Gardeners with small children and pets may want to avoid planting the very toxic datura and castor bean. The seed in the fleshy red fruit of the yew, the nuts of horse chestnut trees and all parts of the oleander plant are also toxic. And don’t forget the mushrooms Mother Nature sometimes scatters in the yard.

That said, perhaps the most important thing to do for children is to curb their sense of adventure when it comes to eating items from the landscape.

You should also keep houseplants, seeds, and bulbs out of the reach of small children and pets. And store all garden chemicals in their original containers in a secure location.

Lastly, reduce the risk by identifying and labeling all your landscape plants. As a gardener, it is great to have a record of what’s planted where. But as a parent or pet owner, you never know when this kind of information will be useful in the case of an emergency. Here are 15 trees you should never grow in your yard.

Plants to avoid!

MAY Cause skin irritation

Garlic mustard

Gas plant

Juniper

Meadow rue

Pencil cactus (euphorbia)

Poison ivy

Poison oak

Poison sumac

Stinging nettle

Wild parsnip

Poisonous plants

Arborvitae foliage

Castor bean

Datura (angel’s trumpet)

Deadly nightshade

Dieffenbachia

Flowering tobacco

Lily-of-the-valley

Nuts of horse chestnut or buckeye trees

Oleander

Privet

Red fruit of yew

Virginia creeper berries

Water hemlock

Invasive Plants

Algerian ivy

Barberry

Buckthorn

Butterfly bush

Garlic mustard—not planted, but needs to be controlled

Honeysuckle

Japanese knotweed

Moneywort

Multifora rose

Norway maple

Purple loosestrife

Russian olive

Tamarisk

Teasel

When you are working on gardening in your backyard, keep in mind these 13 things your landscaper won’t tell you. Plus: Check out an awesome hanging herb garden in the video below.