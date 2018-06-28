Home

13 Things Apple Employees Won’t Tell You

On any given day our tech gadgetry can either provide a glimmering angel on one shoulder or an annoying, rascally devil on the other. We dug up some inside scoop from current and former Apple employees to get the real deal on how to navigate fixes, failures, and fumbles.

Don’t scoff at the word “refurbished” Sorbis/Shutterstock When researching a tablet, phone, or another gadget, we’re always trying to find the best deal on the newest model. But one former Apple employee suggests not getting too hung up on what is currently considered as the latest and greatest, because refurbished finds can be a real steal. “Apple’s refurbished iPads are always significantly lower priced with the same warranty,” says Nicole Talercio who used to work at Apple. Check out some other items you should consider buying used rather than new.

Teachers and students, this one’s for you Sorbis/Shutterstock “Both students and teachers of any age regardless of where they teach (public/private) are entitled to large discounts on Macs,” says Talercio. “Educational discount tends to be similar to the refurb discount.”

If it feels like you’re talking in circles to the Genius Bar, you likely are Roman Tiraspolsky/Shutterstock Snagging a timely appointment at the Genius Bar can feel like a score, but their “fixes” may not be what you want to hear. In a Thrillist interview, one “Lead Genius” explained the issue. “Under no circumstances could we tell a customer directly, ‘No, I cannot help with this issue,’” he recalled. “For example, if a customer had to pay $199 to replace their broken iPhone screen, they’d get very upset. If they say something like ‘So you’re telling me you can’t help me with this, you can’t fix my phone?!’ we were trained to reply with ‘Yes, I absolutely can help you and I’d love to. The replacement is $199.’ This could loop around in circles for quite awhile.” If that phone is a lost cause, here are 11 things you can do with it.