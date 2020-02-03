Why You Should Do a Home Air Quality Test

Every product is independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Your home is your safe haven—a place where you can relax, put your feet up and enjoy time with family. However, your home can harbor hidden threats in the air you breathe. Here are four reasons you should do a home air quality test.

Find allergy and asthma triggers

A home air quality test will determine if your home’s air has mold and mildew, which can cause breathing issues, along with skin irritation. The test can also tell you the level of dust and dander, which can trigger allergic reactions in some people. This is how often you should be cleaning everything in your home.

Discover carbon monoxide levels

If your home is sealed up tight, so there isn’t enough intake air for natural gas-powered appliances, you could be inhaling carbon monoxide and not even know it. The odorless gas can cause nausea, headaches, dizziness, and even death. A home air quality test will tell you if the level in your home is too high.

Learn radon and asbestos levels

Radon is a naturally occurring gas that can be in your home without you knowing it’s there. Radon is the number one cause of lung cancer in non-smokers, according to the EPA.

Asbestos, a group of naturally occurring minerals that are resistant to heat and corrosion, is recognized as a health hazard and its use is now regulated by both OSHA and the EPA. When people inhale or ingest microscopic asbestos fibers, it can lead to serious health problems. Here are 14 ways toxins are sneaking into your home.

Lower energy costs

A home air quality test can also bring to light problems with your HVAC system or if you have blocked air vents. By discovering these issues and fixing them, you’ll improve your home’s energy efficiency and in turn, lower your energy bill.

You can do a home air quality test yourself. Kits are available for about $300 on Amazon. The price includes the lad analysis and the tests are easy-to-use and accurate.

You can also hire a professional to do a home air quality test. The cost is generally around $500, depending on the size of your home and the type of analysis you’re looking for. Next, make sure you know these things all smart homeowners do once a week.