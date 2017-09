Working the front desk at the gym Courtesy Adam Sedlack Adam Sedlack is the CEO of UFC—Ultimate Fighting Champions—gym. The successful chain features mixed martial arts training. (Here's how to His words of wisdom: Hard work creates luck; there are very few examples where I worked hard and failed. Mentorship is critical; people want to know that you have their back and are progressing both professionally and personally. Emotional intelligence can allow you to succeed no matter who you are working with. Adam Sedlack is the CEO of UFC—Ultimate Fighting Champions—gym. The successful chain features mixed martial arts training. (Here's how to save money on your gym membership .) Sedlack didn't realize training and gym ownership would be part of his future when, at the age of 22, he took his first job at the front desk of a gym called Family Fitness. "This was intended as a summer job where I could have a place to work-out and meet girls," says Sedlack. Officially his job was to greet customers and answer phones. Unofficially he was "the food boy," a nickname given to him by the management team who liked him. He wrote, "I always seemed to be responsible to voyage out to get food for the team." Sedlack initially liked the free membership perk of the job, and management's willingness to promote from within. He moved on to a fitness instructor, salesperson, and assistant general manager. "I intended to continue my education and have this as a summer job only," he says. "I never considered the fitness industry as a platform that could turn into a career." At Family Fitness, Stedlack had several business mentors that led to him realizing his passion for the fitness industry was a viable path to follow to reach the top. He says, "The fitness industry allows for people to find the best version of themselves. It is one of the only services that is sold that we can truly say most everyone on planet earth should participate in."Hard work creates luck; there are very few examples where I worked hard and failed. Mentorship is critical; people want to know that you have their back and are progressing both professionally and personally. Emotional intelligence can allow you to succeed no matter who you are working with.

Selling clothes at the mall (for four days) Courtesy Jess Weiner Now CEO of her own consulting company, 43-year-old Jess Weiner began her larger-than-life career 20 years earlier. At the time she had no idea she would go on to help create Dove's Campaign for Real Beauty and become a part of the team that led to the remake of Barbie to include more inclusive sizes. She made this happen through her company Talk to Jess. When she was 24 she worked in the mall at Lerner's, a women's clothing store which evolved into today's New York and Company. Weiner didn't find herself drawn to selling clothes but she was enthralled by what was happening in the dressing rooms at work—young woman struggling with their body image and clothing sizes. At this time, she had three degrees under belt in theater, women's studies, and the classics. She knew she wanted to combine her studies to help women and girls. That day in the dressing room, she realized she loved helping the women feel better, but she asked herself, "How can I help many more? How do I help change the world women are living in? How could I get clothing companies to be better?" After four days at Lerner's, Weiner quit. She then got a research grant to start a non-profit theater company where she wrote her own plays around media representation and women's issues. This led to building a platform that advises global brands on the issues facing today's women and girls. She says, "I never called myself an entrepreneur. I was selling art, conversation, and empowerment. I evolved into owning my role as a CEO." Her words of wisdom? It always sounds so linear but I couldn't have seen the ultimate vision of what my life would become. The line is never straight. It's always a curvy, circular line.

