My Identity Was Stolen—Here’s What I Learned
Identity theft is affecting more Americans than ever before. No one thinks it will happen to them—but here's what to do when it does.
How I learned of my identity theftcourtesy Chhaya Nene I had been back in the United States for exactly 10 days when it happened. After two weeks in Finland enjoying a much-needed family vacation, I was home checking mail when I saw a letter from the IRS. "Finally! They've sent my return!" I thought. Wrong. It was a letter saying my identity theft claim had been received and there was now a case open. The odd thing was, I had never filed a claim. Of course I rushed to dispute it, and here's what happened. (Don't miss the secrets an identity thief doesn't want you to know.)
I called the IRSBrandonBourdages/ShutterstockThe first thing I did upon receiving the letter was to call the IRS. (Never give information to a caller claiming to be the IRS, which is a common phone call scam.) You'll need to make sure you have at least two years of tax returns with you when you call, because they will use information from those as security measures. They will also ask about your family, your birth year, and the amounts you earned that you would find only on your tax return.
I filed a bunch of formsChinnapong/ShutterstockAfter speaking with an IRS spokesperson, I found out that someone had filed a return in my name in January, three months earlier than when I usually file. They had created a direct deposit account with no name specified and had filed a change of address form so that my mail would be redirected to an old address. Although the criminal investigation unit of the IRS had flagged that tax return as fraudulent, they still sent this person $1,400 to a direct deposit account that had no name attached to it. When my real tax return arrived in March they realized that identity theft had occurred and so they began sending me letters informing me of the theft and delay of my return. However, I never received those letters because they were sent to an old address of mine and then stolen. The IRS still sent me my return, but not until July. Whoever applied for the direct deposit also received the initial payout. The IRS spokesperson informed me that I had to file a 3911 form which tells the IRS to trace a refund and see who received it. You'll also have to provide a copy of the identity theft letter you have received and fill out a 8822 form, which is the change of address if you've moved.
Content continues below ad
I asked whyracorn/ShutterstockHow could an organization with so much sensitive information allow this kind of breach to happen, I wondered. The IRS spokesperson told me that identity theft could have occurred when the IRS was hacked last year—or from someone hacking doctor's offices, from someone not shredding their mail, from buying things online, and even from social media use. The spokesperson also said that these thieves have made more money this year by skimming minimal amounts from various people, so even if you're very careful with sensitive information, it can be leaked. This is how you can protect yourself online.
I made more callsAlexeyRotanov/Shutterstock The IRS spokesperson told me that when identity theft occurs you need to call the Federal Trade Commission, the Social Security office, your banks, your tax preparer, and one of the three credit bureaus. You'll also have a form from the IRS sent to you that will give you a special number that you must use in your returns going forward that indicates that you've experienced identity theft and that protects your return. It will help with identity theft protection over time. To save time, visit the Federal Trade Commission link using the link above for a comprehensive checklist of what to do when identity theft occurs, the paperwork you'll need, and all the steps to take to make sure you're protected. All you need to do is sign up on the site, tell them what happened, and then continue to check in on the site. (These are the steps to take if your wallet is lost or stolen.)
I took extra measuresYuliaGrigoryeva/ShutterstockAs a precautionary measure, I filed for a credit card only after calling one of the three credit bureaus to see if it would work. Immediately, the credit card company called me to verify that it was actually me who opened the card. It is always a good idea to check and see if security measures are working. Here's how:
- When sending paperwork for the IRS, send it via certified mail to ensure extra security in transit.
- At doctor's offices, do not write your Social Security number; instead write "available upon request."
- Shred your mail.
- If you work at a job where they leave your personal paperwork out, consider bringing an envelope to conceal your personal information.
- Check your credit report once a month to see if anyone is using your personal information.
Content continues below ad
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.
Video
More About Inspiring Stories
Keep Reading
Inspiring Stories
This Grandma Found the Secret to Staying Close to Her Grandkids—Who Live 800 Miles Away
Inspiring Stories
A Photographer Turned Kids with Disabilities Into Superheroes—and the Results Are EPIC
Survival Stories
“I Held My Own Heart”: What This Transplant Recipient Learned from a Rare Opportunity
Inspiring Stories
The Second-Most-Decorated U.S. Paralympian Is a Double Amputee Who’s Been Competing Since the Age of 12
Inspiring Stories
Flight Attendant Makes It Her Mission to Reunite Service Dogs with the Soldiers Who Love Them
Inspiring Stories
How a 3-Minute Custom Turned into a Movement to Cheer up Sick Kids in Local Hospital
Inspiring Stories
This Story of ‘The Angel’ That Visited a Small Town Funeral Will Give You Goosebumps
Inspiring Stories
Believe It or Not, This High School Is Actually One of the Nicest Places in America
Inspiring Stories
When a Police Shooting Threatened to Tear This Town Apart, What Happened Next Will Restore Your Faith in Humanity
Inspiring Stories
Two Pilots Save a Man Dangling from Another Plane in History’s Most Spectacular Mid-Air Rescue
Inspiring Stories
You’ll Never Believe What This 11-Year-Old Invented to Save Babies Left in Hot Cars
Inspiring Stories
After Finding Out Kids Were Making Fun of My Lunch, My Mom’s Response Surprised Everyone
Inspiring Stories
Disney Characters Surprising a Deaf Little Boy in Sign Language Will Melt Your Heart
Culture
You’ll Never Believe What These 12 Teen Girls Created to Battle Homelessness in Their Community
Inspiring Stories
A Law School Professor Told Me I’d Never Graduate. He Was Right—but Here’s Why That Was Really a Gift
Inspiring Stories
7 Stories from “The Moth” That Will Tug on Your Heartstrings Long After They’re Over
Inspiring Stories
A Groundbreaking New Water Park for People with Disabilities Just Opened—and You Have to See It
Inspiring Stories
This School Replaced Detention with Meditation—and the Results Are Truly Mind-Blowing
Inspiring Stories
This Sergeant’s Remains Were Going to Be Shipped Home In a FedEx Box—Until Veterans Stepped In
Inspiring Stories
This Adorable Little Girl Thought This Bride Was a Princess, and Her Reaction Is Precious
Inspiring Stories
This 12-Year-Old Wanted to Watch Her Brother’s Birth, But Instead She Got the Surprise of a Lifetime
Inspiring Stories
After a Trucker Lost Her Beloved Cat, a Stranger Stepped in with a Promise to Reunite Them
Inspiring Stories
Orioles Honor Two Extraordinary Young Boys—One Fighting Cancer for the Third Time, Another Helping Cancer Patients
Inspiring Stories
This Teen Just Recreated Her Mom’s Graduation Photo—and the Reason Will Make You Cry
Inspiring Stories