Content continues below ad

"I was going to do more, but..."

SpeedKingz/ShutterstockI teach Algebra 2 Advanced at a rural public school—usually sophomores. One year I got a freshman girl in my class. Whatever, there have been freshmen in my class before, so I wasn't too thrown off.

"A week went by and I went online to check the progress of my students...I assigned Chapter 1, 95 topics, to be done by the end of the first month. The freshman girl had finished Chapters 1, 2, 3, and 4. In a week. I was floored. That was around 250 topics. That put her about 70% of the way done with the course.

"I asked her about it [and she said]: 'I was going to do more, but I decided that was enough.' What?!

"She ended up finishing Algebra 2 in [around] three weeks and then moved on to an online self-paced Pre-Calculus course. She finished that before the end of the first semester. The girl ended up finishing through...Linear Algebra or Differential Equations (can't remember which) by the end of her high school career and ended up going to Cornell."

You don't have to have a genius-level IQ to master these habits of straight-A students.