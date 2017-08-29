9 Photos of the Most Dramatic Rescues from Hurricane Harvey
Hurricane Harvey killed at least 14 victims and left dozens injured in a category 4 hurricane—the most powerful one to hit the United States since 2004.
Major damageDARREN ABATE/EPA-EFE/REX/ShutterstockIn Rockport, Texas, rescue workers search through a devastated building to find survivors. Only two out of ten homeowners in Hurricane Harvey's path had flood insurance. Learn how you can prepare your own house for a hurricane.
Roads into riversHANDOUT/EPA-EFE/REX/ShutterstockAll 12,000 members of the Texas National Guard were called to help the rescue missions. Not even deep waters could keep their trucks from making their way to survivors after Hurricane Harvey. Find out more about why 2017 was such a bad year for hurricanes.
TeamworkAP/REX/ShutterstockIf you thought one helping hand was great, try 14. Seven men work together to push a stalled pickup out of a flooded Houston street. Prepare yourself for the worst by learning what to do if your car is under water.
Content continues below ad
From sky and seaHANDOUT/EPA-EFE/REX/ShutterstockThe U.S. Coast Guard searches for survivors in the wake of Hurricane Harvey in Houston. More than 6,200 people needed to stay in shelters because of the destruction.
Heavy liftingUSCG JOHANNA STRICKLAND HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/REX/ShutterstockA Coast Guard helicopter airlifted victims to safety in Houston, Texas. Don't miss these other inspiring water rescue stories.
Hold on tightHANDOUT/EPA-EFE/REX/ShutterstockAs the Texas National Guard helps citizens in Houston, one soldier lifts a little boy to safety.
Content continues below ad
Home rescueThe Houston Fire Department and members from the neighboring state's Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries rescued stranded Texans after Hurricane Harvey. Learn the real difference between a hurricane, typhoon, and cyclone.
Underwater cityUNITED STATES COAST GUARD HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/REX/ShutterstockWith surrounding cars headlights-deep in water, the U.S. Coast Guard floated down a flooded Houston street on a punt to rescue residents.
Survivors big and smallAP/REX/ShuterstockEight-year-old Keedan Garcia managed to save his kitten before he evacuated his home in Corpus Christi, Texas. Learn how Austin Disaster Relief Network has helped thousands of Texans after past disasters.
Content continues below ad
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.
Video
More About Survival Stories
How I Got Run Over by an Eighteen Wheeler—and Survived
The last thing I remember before actually being run over was the hollow sound of my fist banging the side of the truck, and then I felt as though I was tumbling. All I could think was, Sweet Jesus, please let this man stop before the second set of wheels comes for me.
At 12,000 Feet, this Skydiver Had a Seizure. What His Instructor Did Next Saved His Life.
Christopher Jones is packed tightly into a Cessna 182 with a dozen or so other trainee skydivers as they fly over the Australian countryside just south of his hometown of Perth. It’s shortly after 4 p.m., and this will be Jones’s … Read More