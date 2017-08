Major damage DARREN ABATE/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock In Rockport, Texas, rescue workers search through a devastated building to find survivors. Only two out of ten homeowners in Hurricane Harvey's path had flood insurance. Learn how you can In Rockport, Texas, rescue workers search through a devastated building to find survivors. Only two out of ten homeowners in Hurricane Harvey's path had flood insurance. Learn how you can prepare your own house for a hurricane

Roads into rivers HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock All 12,000 members of the Texas National Guard were called to help the rescue missions. Not even deep waters could keep their trucks from making their way to survivors after Hurricane Harvey. Find out more about All 12,000 members of the Texas National Guard were called to help the rescue missions. Not even deep waters could keep their trucks from making their way to survivors after Hurricane Harvey. Find out more about why 2017 was such a bad year for hurricanes

Teamwork AP/REX/Shutterstock If you thought one helping hand was great, try 14. Seven men work together to push a stalled pickup out of a flooded Houston street. Prepare yourself for the worst by learning If you thought one helping hand was great, try 14. Seven men work together to push a stalled pickup out of a flooded Houston street. Prepare yourself for the worst by learning what to do if your car is under water

Content continues below ad

From sky and sea HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock The U.S. Coast Guard searches for survivors in the wake of Hurricane Harvey in Houston. More than 6,200 people needed to stay in shelters because of the destruction. The U.S. Coast Guard searches for survivors in the wake of Hurricane Harvey in Houston. More than 6,200 people needed to stay in shelters because of the destruction.

Heavy lifting USCG JOHANNA STRICKLAND HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock A Coast Guard helicopter airlifted victims to safety in Houston, Texas. Don't miss these other A Coast Guard helicopter airlifted victims to safety in Houston, Texas. Don't miss these other inspiring water rescue stories

Hold on tight HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock As the Texas National Guard helps citizens in Houston, one soldier lifts a little boy to safety. As the Texas National Guard helps citizens in Houston, one soldier lifts a little boy to safety.

Content continues below ad

Home rescue The Houston Fire Department and members from the neighboring state's Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries rescued stranded Texans after Hurricane Harvey. Learn the real The Houston Fire Department and members from the neighboring state's Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries rescued stranded Texans after Hurricane Harvey. Learn the real difference between a hurricane, typhoon, and cyclone

Underwater city UNITED STATES COAST GUARD HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock With surrounding cars headlights-deep in water, the U.S. Coast Guard floated down a flooded Houston street on a punt to rescue residents. With surrounding cars headlights-deep in water, the U.S. Coast Guard floated down a flooded Houston street on a punt to rescue residents.

Survivors big and small AP/REX/Shuterstock Eight-year-old Keedan Garcia managed to save his kitten before he evacuated his home in Corpus Christi, Texas. Learn how

Eight-year-old Keedan Garcia managed to save his kitten before he evacuated his home in Corpus Christi, Texas. Learn how Austin Disaster Relief Network has helped thousands of Texans after past disasters.

Content continues below ad