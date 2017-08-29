9 Photos of the Most Dramatic Rescues from Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey killed at least 14 victims and left dozens injured in a category 4 hurricane—the most powerful one to hit the United States since 2004.

By

Major damage

07-8-photos-of-the-most-dramatic-rescues-from-hurricane-harvey-editorial-9027561b-DARREN-ABATE--EPA-EFE--REX--ShutterstockDARREN ABATE/EPA-EFE/REX/ShutterstockIn Rockport, Texas, rescue workers search through a devastated building to find survivors. Only two out of ten homeowners in Hurricane Harvey's path had flood insurance. Learn how you can prepare your own house for a hurricane.

Roads into rivers

03-8-photos-of-the-most-dramatic-rescues-from-hurricane-harvey-EDITORIAL-9028400j-HANDOUT--EPA-EFE--REX-ShutterstockHANDOUT/EPA-EFE/REX/ShutterstockAll 12,000 members of the Texas National Guard were called to help the rescue missions. Not even deep waters could keep their trucks from making their way to survivors after Hurricane Harvey. Find out more about why 2017 was such a bad year for hurricanes.

Teamwork

06-8-photos-of-the-most-dramatic-rescues-from-hurricane-harvey-editorial-9028073o-AP-REX--ShutterstockAP/REX/ShutterstockIf you thought one helping hand was great, try 14. Seven men work together to push a stalled pickup out of a flooded Houston street. Prepare yourself for the worst by learning what to do if your car is under water.

Content continues below ad

From sky and sea

05-8-photos-of-the-most-dramatic-rescues-from-hurricane-harvey-editorial-9028396c-HANDOUT--EPA-EFE--REX--ShutterstockHANDOUT/EPA-EFE/REX/ShutterstockThe U.S. Coast Guard searches for survivors in the wake of Hurricane Harvey in Houston. More than 6,200 people needed to stay in shelters because of the destruction.

Heavy lifting

01-8-photos-of-the-most-dramatic-rescues-from-hurricane-harvey-9028522f-USCG-JOHANNA-STRICKLAND-HANDOUT--EPA-EFE--REX--ShutterstockUSCG JOHANNA STRICKLAND HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/REX/ShutterstockA Coast Guard helicopter airlifted victims to safety in Houston, Texas. Don't miss these other inspiring water rescue stories.

Hold on tight

04-8-photos-of-the-most-dramatic-rescues-from-hurricane-harvey-editorial-9028400f-HANDOUT--EPA-EFE--REX--ShutterstockHANDOUT/EPA-EFE/REX/ShutterstockAs the Texas National Guard helps citizens in Houston, one soldier lifts a little boy to safety.

Content continues below ad

Home rescue

The Houston Fire Department and members from the neighboring state's Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries rescued stranded Texans after Hurricane Harvey. Learn the real difference between a hurricane, typhoon, and cyclone.

Underwater city

02-8-photos-of-the-most-dramatic-rescues-from-hurricane-harvey-EDITORIAL-9028522e-UNITED-STATES-COAST-GUARD-HANDOUT--EPA-EFE--REX--ShutterstockUNITED STATES COAST GUARD HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/REX/ShutterstockWith surrounding cars headlights-deep in water, the U.S. Coast Guard floated down a flooded Houston street on a punt to rescue residents.

Survivors big and small

08-8-photos-of-the-most-dramatic-rescues-from-hurricane-harvey-9026720l-editorial-AP-REX-ShuterstockAP/REX/ShuterstockEight-year-old Keedan Garcia managed to save his kitten before he evacuated his home in Corpus Christi, Texas. Learn how Austin Disaster Relief Network has helped thousands of Texans after past disasters.

Content continues below ad

View as Slideshow

Become more interesting every week!

Get our Read Up newsletter

how we use your e-mail
We will use your email address to send you this newsletter. For more information please read our privacy policy.