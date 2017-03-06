How Young is Too Young for Teens to Start Drinking Coffee?
There are no official guidelines, but here’s what the experts have to say.
So it happened: Your teenager took a sip of your iced coffee and decided that she, too, needed a glass. With no official guidelines on age and coffee consumption to be found, it’s hard to know what to say. A hard “no,” or an “I’ll let it slide”?
Experts say it’s somewhere in the middle.
“As far as drinking ‘real’ coffee on a daily basis—espresso, cappuccinos, and lattes—I think it’s prudent to wait until the age of 18,” Andy Bellatti, MS, RD, told Healthline. “The research I’ve seen points to negative cardiovascular and neurologic effects, namely anxiety and insomnia, in children who consume caffeine.”
Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com
Beyond that, Bellatti points to added sugars (think coffee drinks topped with chocolate sauce and whipped cream), as well as energy drinks, as a cause for concern. Just think: A 16 fluid ounce caramel frappuccino at Starbucks packs in nearly 64 grams of sugar. For comparison, a hot chocolate of the same size serves up 43 grams, and a plain coffee contains zero. Energy drinks, on the other hand, should be outright banned from your teen’s diet. (Find out how many calories you add on when you trick out your coffee.)
Bottom line: A plain coffee every now and then is relatively harmless. And those warnings you heard about coffee being able to “stunt growth”? Totally false.
MORE: 11 Things That Might Happen If You Switch from Coffee to Tea
Thanks! You're on our list.
And about to get a whole lot healthier.
Some people like to travel by train because it combines the slowness of a car with the cramped public exposure of an airplane.
Dennis Miller
I think my pilot was a little inexperienced. We were sitting on the runway, and he said, “OK, folks, we’re gonna be taking off in a just few—whoa! Here we go.”
Kevin Nealon
“I can’t wait until your vacation is over.” —Everyone following you on Instagram
@kristencarney
A man knocked on my door and asked for a donation toward the local swimming pool. So I gave him a glass of water.
Comedian Greg Davies
Just found the worst page in the entire dictionary. What I saw was disgraceful, disgusting, dishonest, and disingenuous.
@sixthformpoet
Client: We need you to log in to the YouTube and make all our company videos viral.
From clientsfromhell.net
My cat just walked up to the paper shredder and said, “Teach me everything you know.”
@NicCageMatch
“Just because you can’t dance doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dance.” —Alcohol
@yoyoha (Josh Hara)
My parents didn’t want to move to Florida, but they turned 60 and that’s the law.
—Jerry Seinfeld
Q: What do you call an Amish guy with his hand in a horse’s mouth?
A: A mechanic.