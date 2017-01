"Staying intimate with social media on a daily or hourly basis can be viewed as a form of 'social' addiction without really being social; it satisfies a basic human longing to be included," says Antelis. "However, sometimes what other's share and how they share it can cause unwanted reactions and backfire for some triggering pangs of jealously, anger, or unworthiness. This might mean that some break time away is needed until your situation resolves." Instead of focusing on what other's post that negatively affects you, concentrate on posting things that make you happy in the here and the now, such as an inspirational quote, advises Antelis. "This can help you shift away from focusing on what you do not have, to what you do have in your life that is worthwhile." It will help you remember that sense of empowerment and community that social media meant to provide you with, in the first place, she adds. Ready to give it a try? Find out the seven wonderful things that happen when you quit social media