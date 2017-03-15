Research Shows Calling Your Parents Can Help Them Live Longer
Clear your calendar for a dinner date with Mom—it may just extend her life!
As we get older, we choose which relationships we prioritize and which fall by the wayside. For some people, family ties are the first ones to go. Adult siblings may stop speaking, or they call their aging parents less and less frequently.
What they may not realize is that these actions could actually have an impact on their parents’ health, according to a new study out of the University of California-San Francisco. Researchers followed 1,600 older adults (average age of 71) for six years, evaluating loneliness, functional decline, and deaths during the duration of the study.
Syda Productions/Shutterstock
They found that 23 percent of adults who were lonely died within the six years, but only 14 percent of adults with adequate levels of companionship passed away. They also discovered that 43 percent of adults over 60 feel isolated. The conclusion: Loneliness plays a huge role in human suffering, especially in the elderly, and it can lead to medical issues like depression, cognitive decline, and even cardiovascular disease.
Even if your life is hectic with work, young kids, and whatever other commitments you have, find the time to call your parents. It may just be a little way to connect with them, but you all will benefit from it—emotionally and physically.
Thanks! You're on our list.
And about to get a whole lot healthier.
Some people like to travel by train because it combines the slowness of a car with the cramped public exposure of an airplane.
Dennis Miller
I think my pilot was a little inexperienced. We were sitting on the runway, and he said, “OK, folks, we’re gonna be taking off in a just few—whoa! Here we go.”
Kevin Nealon
“I can’t wait until your vacation is over.” —Everyone following you on Instagram
@kristencarney
A man knocked on my door and asked for a donation toward the local swimming pool. So I gave him a glass of water.
Comedian Greg Davies
Just found the worst page in the entire dictionary. What I saw was disgraceful, disgusting, dishonest, and disingenuous.
@sixthformpoet
Client: We need you to log in to the YouTube and make all our company videos viral.
From clientsfromhell.net
My cat just walked up to the paper shredder and said, “Teach me everything you know.”
@NicCageMatch
“Just because you can’t dance doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dance.” —Alcohol
@yoyoha (Josh Hara)
My parents didn’t want to move to Florida, but they turned 60 and that’s the law.
—Jerry Seinfeld
Q: What do you call an Amish guy with his hand in a horse’s mouth?
A: A mechanic.