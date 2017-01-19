Content continues below ad

Content continues below ad

istock/poba Being habitually late

Tardiness can demonstrate lack of respect or interest—or not, according to the Huffington Post article. The article references a San Diego State University study by Jeff Conte that showed that being late is typical of people who multitask, or are high in relaxed, type B personality traits. "Conte's study found that type B individuals are often late because they experience time more slowly than the rest of us. Bottom line here is not to read too much into people showing up late. It's better to ask what's behind it than to make assumptions," the article suggests.