TCBY via tcby.com With the highest number of live active cultures—aka probiotics, which offer numerous health benefits —included (seven different microbes!), this is the top pick among healthy frozen yogurts. Compared to other brands, TCBY boasted a higher amount of vitamin A, vitamin D , and calcium. At only 92 calories per ½-cup, and zero fat, TCBY is an excellent choice for a cool, sweet treat.

Yasso bars via yasso.com With built-in portion control thanks to the bar serving, and 15 flavors to choose from, Yasso is a great pick. The pros: only 80 calories and ½-gram of fat per bar and 15% of the daily calcium requirement. Greek yogurt provides a protein punch with 5 grams per bar.

Nestle Outshine bars via outshinesnacks.com Another tasty bar choice with relatively low sugar amount (11 grams) for their strawberry flavor, low calories (only 90), and plenty of live active cultures. These bars contain S. thermophilus, L. bulgaricus, B. lactis and L. acidophilus —all good for gut health . Other benefits—no high fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors or colors.

Julie's organic frozen yogurt bars via juliesorganics.com Julie's foods are certified organic, soy-free, gluten-free, and contain no high fructose corn syrup. Low in calories (90 per bar) and only 1.5 grams of total fat, this one earns top kudos for a healthy froyo option. On the website, no active cultures are listed, however. Here's a homemade strawberry Greek yogurt option.

Stonyfield Farms via stonyfield.com With non-GMO ingredients, and certified organic status, Stonyfield Farms offers a healthier frozen yogurt treat. They offer six flavors and two different bars. Lots of live active cultures are included, such as L. acidophilus, S. thermophilus, L. bulgaricus, L. casei and bifidus regularis, so a winner when it comes to gut health. Only 100 calories and zero fat per serving, with 15% calcium, and 10% vitamin B12 , riboflavin and phosphorous. Stonyfield Farms brand is a first-rate nutritious choice.

Turkey Hill via turkeyhill.com Looking for a non-fat frozen yogurt with minimal calories? This one's for you. Only 90 calories, zero fat, and moderate sugar (14 grams) in a serving. High in calcium and vitamin D, so your bones will thank you. Turkey Hill contains live and active cultures.

Healthy Choice via walmart.com Greek yogurt in a single-serving option is always a terrific idea. While lower in calcium than other brands, the plus-side features low sugar (11 grams), and low saturated fat (1 gram). Healthy Choice brand is typically easy to find in stores—another benefit for this healthier frozen yogurt.

Kemp's via kemps.com A widely available choice, Kemp's froyo comes in eight flavors, and contains some live active cultures. One serving clocks in at 120 calories, with a higher amount of sugar than other brands (15 grams) because of the corn syrup and sugar listed on the ingredients. Kemp's provides 10% of the daily calcium requirement in a serving.

Blue Bunny via bluebunny.com Another easily obtainable brand, available in four different flavors. Two different active cultures noted on the label, with 100 calories per serving. Calcium rich (15% of the daily requirement), but a bit higher in sugar (16 grams) and fat (2.5 grams) than some other brands.

Ben & Jerry's via benjerry.com Of course, regular vanilla is just too blah for these guys. So, these numbers are based on the Cherry Garcia flavor, but four other flavors options of frozen yogurt are sold by this company. Calorie-dense (170 per serving) and higher in sugar (24 grams) than other brands, but that's with chocolate and cherry chunks included. The benefits of Ben & Jerry's: Calcium-rich (15% of the daily requirement), high in protein (5 grams), and non-GMO ingredients

Great Value via walmart.com Even Walmart is in the froyo game. Their economical choice contains 100 calories per serving, and is moderate in sugar (15 grams). No live and active cultures are noted on the food label, but if you're looking to save money, this one's for you. Looking for an easy homemade frozen yogurt, check this one out

