5 Irresistibly Delicious Paleo Smoothies Even Non-Dieters Will Love

Whether you're on the Paleo diet or not, these good-for-you sips will hit the spot.

Apple or Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

Wahls-Paleo-Apple-or-Pumpkin-Pie-Smoothievia Ashley McLaughlin, Penguin Random HouseTo Make: Put all the ingredients in a Vitamix or other high-speed blender and blend until smooth. Add water as needed if you prefer a thinner smoothie. (Check out these superfood smoothies to jumpstart your mornings.)
    • 1 medium Granny Smith apple, cored and chopped, or 1/2 cup pumpkin puree
    • 2 medium carrots, chopped
    • 2 tablespoons almond butter
    • 2 cups unsweetened plant milk (such as almond milk), or 1 cup full-fat canned coconut milk plus 1 cup water
    • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon (optional)
    • 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg (optional)
    • Pinch of ground cloves (optional)
    • 1 tablespoon nutritional yeast (optional)

Carrot Ginger Smoothie

How-to-Make-A-Wahls-Paleo-Carrot-Ginger-Smoothie-via Ashley McLaughlin, Penguin Random House To Make: Put all ingredients in a Vitamix or other high-speed blender and blend until smooth. Add water as needed if you prefer a thinner smoothie. (Looking for kid-friendly smoothies? We got you covered.)
    • 1 orange
    • 2 medium carrots, chopped
    • 2 tablespoons unsweetened sunflower butter, or 1/3 cup soaked sunflower seeds
    • 1 cup canned full-fat coconut milk
    • 1 cup water
    • 1 (1/4-inch) piece fresh ginger, minced
    • Twist of black pepper

Chocolate Smoothie

chocolatesmoothieVia, Ashley McLaughlin, Penguin Random HouseTo Make: Put all ingredients in a Vitamix or other high-speed blender and blend until smooth. Add water as needed if you prefer a thinner smoothie.
    • 1 frozen very ripe banana, chopped
    • 1/2 cup frozen cherries
    • 1 cup frozen greens (optional)
    • 1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder or raw cacao nibs
    • 1 tablespoon coconut oil
    • 1 cup full-fat canned coconut milk and 1 cup water, or 2 cups boxed coconut milk
    • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon (optional)

Green Goddess Grape Smoothie

greensmoothieVia, Ashley McLaughlin, Penguin Random HouseThis is one of my favorite recipes, and I often use kale stems to make it. Less waste! The sweetness of the grapes cuts the bitterness of the greens, and the richness of the coconut milk serves the same purpose. The black pepper gives this smoothie a surprising spiciness, but feel free to leave it out. To Make: Put all ingredients in a Vitamix or other high-speed blender and blend until smooth. Add water as needed if you prefer a thinner smoothie.
  • 1 cup green grapes
  • 2 cups kale leaves, or 1 cup coarsely chopped kale stems
  • 1/4 avocado
  • 2 cups boxed nut milk, or 1 (14-ounce) can full-fat coconut milk, plus enough water to make 2 cups
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 1 (1/4-inch) piece fresh ginger, minced
  • Twist of black pepper (optional)
Variation: Use 2 cups water and ice instead of boxed nut milk or coconut milk

Peach Carrot Smoothie

Liliya-Kandrashevich/ShutterstockTo Make: Put all ingredients in a Vitamix or other high-speed blender and blend until smooth. Add water as needed if you prefer a thinner smoothie.
    • 1 peach, pitted, or 1 cup frozen peaches
    • 2 medium carrots, chopped
    • 1 tablespoon coconut oil
    • 2 cups water
    • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon (optional)

