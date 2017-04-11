Content continues below ad

Green Goddess Grape Smoothie

Via, Ashley McLaughlin, Penguin Random House

1 cup green grapes

2 cups kale leaves, or 1 cup coarsely chopped kale stems

1/4 avocado

2 cups boxed nut milk, or 1 (14-ounce) can full-fat coconut milk, plus enough water to make 2 cups

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1 (1/4-inch) piece fresh ginger, minced

Twist of black pepper (optional)

This is one of my favorite recipes, and I often use kale stems to make it. Less waste! The sweetness of the grapes cuts the bitterness of the greens, and the richness of the coconut milk serves the same purpose. The black pepper gives this smoothie a surprising spiciness, but feel free to leave it out.Put all ingredients in a Vitamix or other high-speed blender and blend until smooth. Add water as needed if you prefer a thinner smoothie.Variation: Use 2 cups water and ice instead of boxed nut milk or coconut milk