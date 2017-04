Apple or Pumpkin Pie Smoothie via Ashley McLaughlin, Penguin Random House To Make: Put all the ingredients in a Vitamix or other high-speed blender and blend until smooth. Add water as needed if you prefer a thinner smoothie. (Check out these 1 medium Granny Smith apple, cored and chopped, or 1/2 cup pumpkin puree



2 medium carrots, chopped



2 tablespoons almond butter



2 cups unsweetened plant milk (such as almond milk), or 1 cup full-fat canned coconut milk plus 1 cup water



1 teaspoon ground cinnamon (optional)



1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg (optional)



Pinch of ground cloves (optional)



1 tablespoon nutritional yeast (optional)

Carrot Ginger Smoothie via Ashley McLaughlin, Penguin Random House To Make: Put all ingredients in a Vitamix or other high-speed blender and blend until smooth. Add water as needed if you prefer a thinner smoothie. 1 orange



2 medium carrots, chopped



2 tablespoons unsweetened sunflower butter, or 1/3 cup soaked sunflower seeds



1 cup canned full-fat coconut milk



1 cup water



1 (1/4-inch) piece fresh ginger, minced



Twist of black pepper

Chocolate Smoothie Via, Ashley McLaughlin, Penguin Random House To Make: Put all ingredients in a Vitamix or other high-speed blender and blend until smooth. Add water as needed if you prefer a thinner smoothie. 1 frozen very ripe banana, chopped



1/2 cup frozen cherries



1 cup frozen greens (optional)



1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder or raw cacao nibs



1 tablespoon coconut oil



1 cup full-fat canned coconut milk and 1 cup water, or 2 cups boxed coconut milk



1 teaspoon ground cinnamon (optional) Put all ingredients in a Vitamix or other high-speed blender and blend until smooth. Add water as needed if you prefer a thinner smoothie.

Green Goddess Grape Smoothie Via, Ashley McLaughlin, Penguin Random House This is one of my favorite recipes, and I often use kale stems to make it. Less waste! The sweetness of the grapes cuts the bitterness of the greens, and the richness of the coconut milk serves the same purpose. The black pepper gives this smoothie a surprising spiciness, but feel free to leave it out. To Make: Put all ingredients in a Vitamix or other high-speed blender and blend until smooth. Add water as needed if you prefer a thinner smoothie. 1 cup green grapes

2 cups kale leaves, or 1 cup coarsely chopped kale stems

1/4 avocado

2 cups boxed nut milk, or 1 (14-ounce) can full-fat coconut milk, plus enough water to make 2 cups

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1 (1/4-inch) piece fresh ginger, minced

Twist of black pepper (optional)

Peach Carrot Smoothie Liliya-Kandrashevich/Shutterstock To Make: Put all ingredients in a Vitamix or other high-speed blender and blend until smooth. Add water as needed if you prefer a thinner smoothie. 1 peach, pitted, or 1 cup frozen peaches



2 medium carrots, chopped



1 tablespoon coconut oil



2 cups water



1 teaspoon ground cinnamon (optional) Put all ingredients in a Vitamix or other high-speed blender and blend until smooth. Add water as needed if you prefer a thinner smoothie.

The Wahls Protocol Cooking for Life by Terry Wahls, M.D. with Eve Adamson.

