Hair gloss

Step aside, lips. This gloss goes on your hair. And don't worry, it isn't the sticky or gloopy product you probably imagine. It's actually a quickly absorbed elixir that delivers intense luster, shine, and polish to your locks. We love Tela Beauty Hair Gloss, which has nourishing coconut, acai, and argan oils. Another great option is Cream of Nature Argan Oil Gloss & Shine Hair Polisher Liquid. Then there's Madison Reed Color Reviving Gloss, which enhances color-treated hair and adds shine. Keratin strengthens and repairs damaged tresses, argan oil softens and adds shine, and ginseng root extract helps hair retain moisture.