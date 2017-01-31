9 Miracle-Working Hair Products Every Women Needs in Her Life
It's time to start giving your hair the TLC you normally reserve for your skin. These heavenly creams, oils, and masks will truly transform you tresses.
Detoxifying shampoovia kevinmurphy.com Did you ever consider that your hair could use a detox just as much as your New Year's diet? We won't ask whether your diet is still on track, but the fact is, shampoo can't always remove the thick, unwanted buildup of products and chemicals that accumulate over time. To give your hair a deep clean and tangible refresh, invest in a detoxifying shampoo like the cult favorite, KEVIN.MURPHY MAXI.WASH. Detox shampoo has anti-pollutant ingredients that break down fatty acids, purify oils, and hydrate your scalp.
Root-lifting sprayvia walgreens.com Let's face it: Having a good hair day comes down to volume. Regardless of whether you style your hair straight, crimped, curly, or anything in between, if your 'do falls flat, your hard work will have gone to waste. But instead of teasing (aka backcombing) your hair with a fine-toothed comb, rely on a root lifting spray like Eufora Style Boost or Kenra Kenra Root Lifting Spray #13. With root-lifting spray, you can achieve lasting volume and create the appearance of thicker hair, without the unnecessary knotting and breakage that comes with teasing.
Hair creamvia walgreens.com If you want to truly love your hair, it's important to treat it as well as you treat your skin. As such, it makes perfect sense that you'd treat dry, damaged, and color-treated hair with a cream like TO112 Hair Cream, or Neutrogena Triple Moisture Silk Touch Leave-In Hair Cream. This leave-in product is like lotion for your hair (but without any grease). It's anti-breakage, and it adds shine, strength, and moisture while protecting against heat damage. Apply it just as often as you'd apply moisturizer when your hands feel dry. (Don't miss these easy ways to make oily hair look gorgeous.)
Shampoo that doubles as perfumevia amazon.com Your daily shampoo and conditioner could go beyond cleaning and smoothing your hair; they could do double duty as a captivating fragrance. With the right shower set, your strands can carry your signature scent all day. One of the best smelling hair products is the Kai Shampoo and Conditioner, which provide an all-day, subtle but distinct aroma of gardenia and fresh white flowers, and Catwalk's wintery, aromatic Oatmeal & Honey Nourishing Conditioner. Another fan favorite is Oribe Cote d'Azur Hair Refresher, a mist of irresistible watermelon, lychee, and Edelweiss flower extracts. When your hair smells this good, you'll be surprised at how many people will turn your way every time you flip your hair. But you don't always need to shell out to have gorgeous hair.
Hair gloss
via walgreens.com
Step aside, lips. This gloss goes on your hair. And don't worry, it isn't the sticky or gloopy product you probably imagine. It's actually a quickly absorbed elixir that delivers intense luster, shine, and polish to your locks. We love Tela Beauty Hair Gloss, which has nourishing coconut, acai, and argan oils. Another great option is Cream of Nature Argan Oil Gloss & Shine Hair Polisher Liquid. Then there's Madison Reed Color Reviving Gloss, which enhances color-treated hair and adds shine. Keratin strengthens and repairs damaged tresses, argan oil softens and adds shine, and ginseng root extract helps hair retain moisture.
Scalp therapy treatmentvia amazon.com The key to gorgeous, luscious locks is a healthy scalp. To ensure that your hair is able to grow in optimum conditions, it's wise to invest in a scalp therapy treatment like the Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Hair and Scalp Treatment or the Scalp Therapy Conditioner With Green Tea and Neem by Ecco Bella. These miracle-working hair products will restore even the driest scalp to a nourished, balanced state. (Thinning hair? Doctors recommend this at-home trick.)
Reviving oilvia amazon.com For the silkiest, shiniest hair of your life, start applying oil on a daily basis. Even just a few drops of oil rubbed into your ends can work wonders to prevent splitting. Reviving hair oils are thicker than glosses, and can be used in large quantities then washed out. For instant results, try ProRituals Oil-In-Reviving Cream or L'Oreal Paris Advanced Haircare Extraordinary Oil Lustrous Oil Serum. Curly locks drink in Moroccanoil Treatment, with antioxidant-rich argan oil and shine-boosting vitamins. You'd be amazed at how much damage can be erased with the help of a strong hair oil.
Overnight hair maskvia walgreens.com If you've ever donned a face mask to revive a dull complexion, hydrate parched skin, or tame acne flare-ups, you'll understand why sometimes flaking, brittle hair needs the same TLC. The Garnier Whole Blends Repairing Mask and the Orlando Pita Play Satin Pillow Overnight Hair Mask are two of our favorite hair masks, as they provide intense, overnight hydration on days when you went a little overboard blow-drying, straightening, or bleaching your hair. You can also try these DIY hair masks.
Anti-frizz sheetsvia amazon.com Loving your hair is not just about enjoying the way it feels; it's also about adoring the way it's styled. When frizz starts to take over your flowing locks, make sure you've got some Anti-Frizz Sheets handy so that you can immediately smooth flyaways, tame static, and calm frizz. If you've never heard of Anti-frizz Sheets, it's because they're still one of the best-kept secrets of hair products for women. Here's how to get rid of winter hair static for good.
