Content continues below ad

Content continues below ad

Start small

natu/shutterstock

Piling on a thick layer of makeup will just draw attention to the bumps on your face, even if they’re a nice skin tone instead of bright red. “Always start with the least amount of product, and then build,” says Strand. “The pressure should be light and loose.” She says tapping concealer with your finger to blend is the key to making it look natural.