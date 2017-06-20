Best serum for boosting hydration

shutterstock, via pestleandmortar.comParched skin? Slather on some hyaluronic acid (HA). Dubbed the "moisture molecule," it can hold 1,000 times its weight in water. So what does that mean for your complexion? Its moisture-binding abilities lock in water, leaving skin plump and supple. But hyaluronic acid's benefits go beyond hydration—it also promotes healing and restores elasticity (youthful skin is packed with HA). Try: Pestle & Mortar Pure Hyaluronic Serum and Youth To The People Age Prevention Superfood Serum.