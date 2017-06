Best serum for boosting hydration shutterstock, via pestleandmortar.comParched skin? Slather on some hyaluronic acid (HA). Dubbed the "moisture molecule," it can hold 1,000 times its weight in water. So what does that mean for your complexion? Its moisture-binding abilities lock in water, leaving skin plump and supple. But hyaluronic acid's benefits go beyond hydration—it also promotes healing and restores elasticity (youthful skin is packed with HA). Try: Pestle & Mortar Pure Hyaluronic Serum and Youth To The People Age Prevention Superfood Serum.

Best serum for banishing breakouts shutterstock, via bareminerals.comTo keep blemishes at bay this summer, try a serum spiked with salicylic acid, a beta hydroxy acid (BHA), derived from willow bark. This magical acne-fighter works to slough off dead skin, increase cellular turnover, and unclog pores. Try: bareMinerals Blemish Remedy Anti-Imperfection Serum and Mario Badescu Anti Acne Serum. While gentler than its cousin alpha hydroxy acid (AHA), salicylic acid is shown to increase skin sensitivity, so be sure to slather on SPF. Have acne-prone skin? These are the sunscreen ingredients to avoid.

Best serum for strengthening skin's immunity via tula.comYou've probably heard about the myriad benefits associated with oral probiotics, but what about topical? According to Dr. Engelman, probiotics optimize skin's microflora to help strengthen its natural barrier and protect against other environmental assaults. Probiotic-infused topicals are also shown to have a soothing effect, making them particularly beneficial for those with inflammatory skin conditions, like acne, rosacea, and eczema. Try: Tula Illuminating Serum and Aurelia Revitalise & Glow Serum. Looking for more soothing product picks? Try these calming face masks.

As we age, our skin loses collagen, which contributes to loss of firmness and sagging, as well as fine lines and wrinkles. Collagen-infused serums can smooth skin (aka help erase fine lines and wrinkles) and restore that youthful "snap." Try: ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Super Serum and Skin Inc. Collagen Serum Elasticity & Suppleness

