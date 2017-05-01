Content continues below ad

When golfing

via neutrogena.com, Olga Skorobogatova/Shutterstock"For children and even adults, I love Neutrogena Pure and Free Baby Sunscreen," says Shari Sperling, DO, FAAD, FAOCD and Board Certified Dermatologist of Sperling Dermatology in Florham Park, New Jersey. Though zinc and titanium are both physical blockers from the sun that may remind you of the traditional lifeguard with a white nose, she says these sunblocks have come a long way. "Nowadays, there are invisible preparations that rub in well and don't appear white," Dr. Sperling says.