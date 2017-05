Running outdoors vanicream via walgreens.com, Olga Skorobogatova/Shutterstock "I always recommend picking sunscreens with mineral active ingredients over a chemical sunscreen, as they are less irritating and offer excellent broad spectrum coverage," says Samer Jaber, MD, of Washington Square Dermatology in New York City. "My favorite is "I always recommend picking sunscreens with mineral active ingredients over a chemical sunscreen, as they are less irritating and offer excellent broad spectrum coverage," says Samer Jaber, MD, of Washington Square Dermatology in New York City. "My favorite is Vanicream SPF 35 Sport Sunscreen . It has zinc and titanium, is great for sensitive skin, and it's non-irritating, as it free of dyes, fragrance, masking fragrance, lanolin, parabens, formaldehyde, and other preservatives." (Not sure what "broad spectrum" means? Here's how to decode your sunscreen label .)

When golfing via neutrogena.com, Olga Skorobogatova/Shutterstock"For children and even adults, I love Neutrogena Pure and Free Baby Sunscreen," says Shari Sperling, DO, FAAD, FAOCD and Board Certified Dermatologist of Sperling Dermatology in Florham Park, New Jersey. Though zinc and titanium are both physical blockers from the sun that may remind you of the traditional lifeguard with a white nose, she says these sunblocks have come a long way. "Nowadays, there are invisible preparations that rub in well and don't appear white," Dr. Sperling says.

After a medical procedure via walgreens.com, Olga Skorobogatova/Shutterstock "As a plastic surgeon, I'm always wary when a patient of mine goes out into the sun post-op, so I recommend they cover any scars with Mederma Scar Cream Plus SPF 30 . The best thing you can do for your scar is protect it from the sun and this product is clinically shown to reduce discoloration, improve overall appearance, softness, and texture of scars," says Jennifer Levine , MD, PLLC and top Plastic Surgeon in New York City. "Another great product is Neocutis JOURNÉE 30 . It is great to use post-procedure as it has UVA/UVB SPF 30 sun protection and works well with all skin tones," Dr. Levine adds. Learn about the new anti-aging ingredients that are game changers.

Outdoor wedding via colorscience.com, Olga Skorobogatova/Shutterstock If you know you'll be attending an outdoor wedding in the near future, don't worry about having to ruin your makeup with a creamy facial SPF. "The Colorscience Colorscience Sunforgettable SPF Powder 50 is great to use to retouch on top of makeup throughout the hours of an outdoor wedding," says Dr. Chiu. This pocket-sized brush will fit perfectly in your clutch and goes on as flawlessly as your favorite powder foundation. Not sure what to wear to the wedding? Here are common wedding dress codes decoded

At the beach or pool iS Clinical via dermstore.com, Olga Skorobogatova/Shutterstock Spend as much time as possible under an umbrella, sport a large brimmed hat and clothing that offers sun protection, and slather on the sunscreen. " Extreme Protect SPF 30 takes sunscreen protection to an entirely new level," says Bryan Johns, president and CEO of iS CLINICAL by Innovative Skincare . "Not only does "EP30" provide SPF protection from the sun, it is a true treatment product for the skin. It moisturizes as it delivers huge levels of antioxidants to protect the skin in a much deeper and more thorough level... It is so effective that even if you apply it after sun exposure, it helps calm and soothe red, inflamed skin associated with sunburn." Even if your careful with sunscreen these strange things can increase your risk of a sunburn

Wear non-greasy body and facial sunscreens to a picnic via eltamd.com, Olga Skorobogatova/Shutterstock

"I love the Elta 46 UV Clear , an incredibly lightweight, non-greasy SPF that layers well with moisturizers and makeup," says Dr. Chiu. For exposed parts of your body, "the Dermalogica Solar Defense Booster SPF 50 is a feather-light formula with broad coverage and antioxidants to prevent photo damage and premature aging," says Dr. Chiu. If you only take sunscreen application seriously in the summer, remember, these practices need to be maintained year-round

