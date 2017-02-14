Not knowing the difference between deodorant and antiperspirant istock/ShotShareAntiperspirants reduce sweat, while deodorants reduce stink. According to Fayne Frey, dermatologist and founder of FryFace, most antiperspirants contain aluminum salts, sometimes mixed with a zirconium salt, which bind to a protein in the sweat gland ducts, creating a sweat duct plug that temporarily tamps down sweat production. Deodorants, on the other hand, are topical products that either neutralize odor—using ingredients that kill some of the bacteria that contributes to the development of body odor—or simply mask it. "They do not reduce the amount of sweat expelled and will not keep your armpits dry," explains Tsippora Shainhouse, MD, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist in Los Angeles and clinical instructor at the University of Southern California. Here are some sneaky reasons you could smell worse than usual.

Applying it on wet skin istock/timx323 Antiperspirants perform best when applied to dry skin. So if you just got out of the shower or are already sweaty, they aren't going to be effective.

Applying it right after shaving istock/KatSnowden Be careful when swiping on deodorant or antiperspirant immediately after shaving, especially when using products with a higher alcohol contents, which can cause irritation, according to Alisha Plotner, MD, a dermatologist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Layering deodorant istock/_CentralITAllianceWe get that you might use this technique with dry shampoo and possibly mascara, but a fresh layer of deodorant won't keep you fresh if it's sitting on top of yesterday's stench. You need to apply product to clean, dry skin, so it can adhere directly to the surface. If layered on top of an older product (especially a thick cream or solid) it's likely to be less effective, explains Dr. Plotner. Here are some totally weird ways to use deodorant.

Applying it in the morning istock/CentralITAllianContrary to popular belief, you should actually be applying deodorant in the evening, before bed. Deodorants and antiperspirants are most effective on skin when sweat ducts are less active and there is minimal moisture, such as in the evening and while you sleep. "Because deodorant should always be applied to clean, dry skin, it's best to shower in the evening, pat your skin dry with a towel, and then apply deodorant," explains Joel Schlessinger, MD, board certified dermatologist and RealSelf contributor. "If you miss the fresh scent of deodorant, it's okay to apply again in the morning. However, this is more for your own comfort level than anything else."

Not applying it every day istock/SrdjanPav This one can go either way. "Depending on your body and what type of deodorant/antiperspirant you're using, you may not need to apply every single day, explains Dove dermatologist, Alicia Barba, MD. Some antiperspirants are made to last 48 hours, which means daily application isn't essential. When in doubt, read the label, or just cleanse and reapply.

Forgetting to moisturize istock/PicturePartnersDr. Frey advises applying a dimethicone-based moisturizer, like Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion, to the armpit in the morning to minimize irritation. For a more natural alternative, Sharla Martin, spa director at Windsor Court Hotel in New Orleans, recommends moisturizing with coconut oil. "Coconut oil soothes dry skin and can reduce water loss in very dry skin. It has natural antibacterial properties and is incredibly soothing to the skin in those delicate places." Don't miss the six surprising uses for coconut oil (that have nothing to do with cooking).

Using the wrong product istock/monkeybusinessimagesIt's important to take into consideration your skin type as well as any skin issues or sensitivities when choosing a deodorant. Higher alcohol content formulas, like sprays and gels, may be irritating to sensitive skin types—as can heavily fragranced formulas, according to Dr. Plotner. "You have to take care of the skin under your arms just like you do the skin on your face," says Dr. Barba. Her pick: Dove Advanced Care Antiperspirant. "Not only will it give you 48 hours of odor and wetness protection, but it's also formulated with moisturizers and NutriumMoisture for softer, smoother skin. There's also Advanced Care Sensitive Antiperspirant that's fragrance-free for women with underarm sensitivities." Here are the rules to follow if you have sensitive skin.

Not knowing the difference between regular and clinical strength istock/boilingRegular antiperspirants must show a 20 percent sweat duct plug formation, while clinical strength must show a 30 percent reduction. "Clinical strength antiperspirants contain a higher concentration of aluminum zirconium salts, and although they may be more effective, they may also be more irritating," says Dr. Frey. "I advise my patients with sensitive skin to avoid antiperspirants with fragrance as well as extra strength formulas, and to look instead for products that contain dimethicone, which may also prevent irritation in susceptible individuals."

Not considering natural formulas istock/gilaxiaBefore you scoff at the thought of natural deodorant and assume it doesn't work, know this: Natural deodorants may be viable options for people with light sweating, or those who are hoping to camouflage and/or prevent mild odor, according to Dr. Plotner. Here's why you should consider going au naturale.

