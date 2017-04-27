The Best-Ever DIY Face Masks for Your Biggest Skin Concerns
Facial masks are the among the hottest, must-have skin-care items today, with some costing upward of $100 and others made with solid 25-karat gold. Eager for the benefits without the price tag? Try making face masks from scratch with ingredients you likely already have in your kitchen.
Best DIY nighttime moisture maskLuisa Puccini/Shutterstock "Shea butter is rich in fatty acids and vitamins E and A, making it a natural moisturizer and skin protector that has the added benefit of boosting collagen production and reducing inflammation," says Samantha Addonizio, president of Know Your Ingredients (KYI). "Combing Shea butter with jojoba oil provides an added benefit because jojoba oil is unique in that, unlike most other vegetable oils, it most closely resembles human sebum, the waxy substance produced by skin glands." To make: Mix 4-ounces of unrefined Shea butter with 1- to 2-ml of jojoba oil. Mix thoroughly by hand or with a mixer. Apply to your skin and leave on for 10 minutes. Rinse off with cool water. Warning: Shea butter is derived from the Shea nut, a tree nut. Avoid it if you have tree nut allergy. Here's how to get your beauty sleep.
Best face mask for oily skinOlinda/Shutterstock Simple is sometimes best, says Deborah Chase, founder of No Nonsense Beauty and author of several books including The New Medically Based No-Nonsense Beauty Book. "When making DIY skin care products, it's important to use only organic ingredients. The last thing you want to put on your skin is a mask whose ingredients have been grown with pesticides, antibiotics, and fertilizers." To make: mix one egg white with one tablespoon of oatmeal. Pat on your face, and let it harden for about 20 minutes. Rinse it off with cool water. These are the myths and truths of large pores that will change your face.
Best DIY face mask for anti-agingslawomir.gawryluk/Shutterstock The DIY apricot face mask is full of vitamin A, which is important for healthy skin, says Anthony Youn, MD, a board-certified plastic surgeon, and chief surgeon at Youn Plastic Surgery in Troy, Michigan and author of The Age Fix. In fact, one of the most popular skin care treatments of all time—retinoids and retinols—are vitamin A derivatives. To make: Blend together in a food processor or blender 1/2 cup dried apricots, 1/2 cup warm water, and 1 tbsp raw honey. Spread the mixture on your face and let it sit for 20 minutes. Follow with your favorite facial moisturizer. Use these other anti-aging tips to keep your neck looking young.
Best DIY face mask for dry skinhsunny/Shutterstock "A practical way to hydrate your face at home is by combining the properties of egg, honey, coconut and olive oils, into one potent mask," says Twila Shakespeare, an aesthetician with Changes Plastic Surgery in San Diego, California. "Eggs are loaded with vitamins and minerals, while honey is a natural antibacterial, and coconut and olive oils work as perfect moisturizers leaving your skin soft and supple," she says. To make: Separate one egg yolk in a bowl, then blend in 2 teaspoon coconut oil, 1 teaspoon olive oil, and 1 teaspoon of honey until combined. Apply it to your face for 15 minutes. Wash with your regular cleanser to remove.
Best DIY mask for dull skinOvidiu Marian/Shutterstock "Strawberries are rich in vitamin C and other antioxidants that offer skin brightening and anti-aging benefits," says Trevor Cates, a licensed naturopathic physician in Park City, Utah and author of several books including Clean Skin from Within. And "honey and yogurt provide balancing and nourishing properties." To make: In a small bowl, thoroughly mash three large organic strawberries with a fork or puree them in a food processor. Blend in 1 tablespoon organic plain yogurt, 1 tablespoon organic raw honey, and an optional 1 tablespoon French green clay or bentonite clay (good for oily/acne skin types). Apply the mask evenly to the skin. Let it sit for ten to 20 minutes. Rinse with warm water. (NOTE: If you are allergic to berries, use 1/2 cup cubed watermelon in place of the strawberries.)
Best DIY mask for acne and dark spotssaschanti17/Shutterstock "Papaya is rich in vitamins A, C, and E and has antioxidant properties that help rejuvenate skin," Cates says. "Alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) and papain (an enzyme in papaya) help exfoliate dead skin cells." Word of caution: Use this mask only at night because, AHAs can cause photosensitivity. What's more, she adds, if you have hyperpigmentation, this could make it worse if you go into the sun within 12 hours of use. To make: In a blender or food processor, process 1 tablespoon ripe papaya, 1 tablespoon organic plain yogurt, and 1 teaspoon oatmeal until smooth. Apply it to clean, dry skin for ten minutes. Rinse with warm water. Rinse again with cool water and pat dry. Check out these other ways to target age spots at home.
Best single ingredient DIY face mask for healthy, youthful skinLightField Studios/Shutterstock It's eggs, says Lindsey Blondin, lead aesthetician at George, the Salon in Chicago. "Eggs are high in protein, which helps cell regeneration, and they contain sulfur and lutein, which promotes skin hydration and elasticity." There's more: Eggs also work to hydrate the skin through topical application. "Try an egg mask by whipping eggs whites until frothy and then applying to the face and neck," she says. "Rinse with warm water."
Best DIY brightening face maskSVshot/Shutterstock As good as these individual ingredients are for your insides, they're also good for your outsides. Quinoa helps support the production of collagen and elastin, which are the main proteins that give skin the supple, elastic properties of youth, says Liz Cardwell, founder of The Granola Goat in San Antonio. "Turmeric is a powerful anti-inflammatory and aids in the removal of dead skin cells and lemons are packed with alpha-hydroxy-acids (AHA's) that stimulate new cell growth and gently exfoliate to reveal fresh skin." Bananas are loaded with vitamins and minerals and keep skin hydrated as well counteract any possible irritation from lemon juice. "This is a great mask for dull skin to really liven it up, but any skin type will appreciate these ingredients," she says. To make: Mix 1 teaspoon quinoa flour, 1 dash of turmeric, juice of one lemon and 2 teaspoon mashed banana. Apply to face for 10 to 20 minutes. Rinse and follow with a splash of pure coconut water.
Best DIY wrinkle-busting face maskkazmulka/Shutterstock Why pumpkin? It's loaded with vitamin C which helps protect skin from wrinkles. "It also contains antioxidants which help brighten the skin plus vitamin A and keeps skin hydrated," says Stephanie Mansour, CEO of Step It Up with Steph in Chicago. To make: Mix 1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt, 1/4 cup granola, 1/2 cup pumpkin puree, and a drizzle of honey. Apply to your face for 10 minutes then rinse off with cool water.
Best DIY multitasking skin maskAkvals/Shutterstock This one is a real multitasker, promises Tara Mackey, healthy living expert and founder of The Organic Life blog. Here's why it is so potent: "French green clay has long been known for its detoxifying skin care benefits that can be attributed to its unique mineral composition," says Mackey. "It includes dolomite, manganese, silica, copper, phosphorous, magnesium, zinc, and calcium, which are all proven to detoxify and tackle stubborn blemishes and uneven skin tone." The activated charcoal draws bacteria, poisons, chemicals, dirt and other micro-particles to the surface of skin, helping to achieve a flawless complexion and fight acne, she says. "Because lemons are antibacterial, they can help treat acne," she says. Lemons are also rich in vitamin C and citric acid, so they can help brighten and lighten your skin. Finally, "Himalayan salt is both exfoliating and detoxifying and cayenne pepper stimulates blood flow which helps nutrients get to skin cells allowing for healthy, flawless skin." To make: Add 1 tablespoon of French green clay to 1 teaspoon activated charcoal, and then add a squeeze of lemon, a pinch of Himalayan salt, a half a teaspoon of cayenne pepper and enough water to make it spreadable. Apply to face and let dry for 15 minutes. Remove with warm water followed by a cool water rinse.
