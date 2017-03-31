Content continues below ad

Green tea for peely, red skin

Nishihama/Shutterstock

Dr. Shamban recommends her calming green tea rose water mist for irritated skin. The green tea acts as an antioxidant, and the rose water is anti-inflammatory. “When skin turns red or peely such as from eczema or psoriasis, there’s underlying inflammation,” she says. “These support our natural system for mitigating the effects of free radical damage to the cells.” To make your own mist, steep two bags of green tea in half a cup of boiling water for 15 minutes. Take the tea bags out and mix in half a cup of rose water. Pour in a spray bottle to apply, and refrigerate the leftovers in a sealed jar.