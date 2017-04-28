Content continues below ad

Bye Bye Blemish Acne Control Gel

via byebyeblemish.com

"The Bye Bye Blemish Acne Control Gel is best used as a spot blemish treatment applied alone on the lesion," says Dr. Wexler. "Do not shake when applying; apply sediment directly with a Q-Tip to the affected spot. It is both antiseptic and clarifying, and reduces the size and severity of blemishes," she says. "It exfoliates the clogged pores with a beta hydroxy acid formula. The maximum-strength salicylic acid exfoliates dead cells from the pores and the overnight zinc oxide and sulfur rapidly reduces the size and severity of the lesions. It is also hypoallergenic and antimicrobial," Dr. Wexler adds. Find out the acne treatments many dermatologists use on their own skin.