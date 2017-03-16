Content continues below ad

Hyperpigmentation is a dark spot or discoloration caused by acne-related inflammation.: It's best treated with 4 percent hydroquinone and sunblock, according to Dr. Imber. Hydroquinone is a topical bleaching agent that you apply directly to a dark spot. Sunblock is essential, since sun exposure can worsen hyperpigmentation. Other potential treatments include glycolic acid products, which remove the upper-most layer of the skin and the dark marks, and retinoids to increase skin cell turnover, Dr. Elbuluk says. These can be used with the bleaching agent hydroquinone as well. "We can also try glycolic acid chemical peels in the office at higher doses than you could do at home," she says. "If peels don't do the trick, lasers are usually the next thing we would try to improve hyperpigmentation."

Combination scars

frank60/shutterstock

Most people have some combination of scars. "You can have some scars that are reddish, others that are pale and then an ice pick next to a box car," says Dr. Levine."You have to take all of these factors into account, and I always advise people that multiple treatments will be needed, and even after a year or two, a 50 percent improvement may be all they get," Dr. Levine says. Still, it's important to remember that less visible or deep scars can still make a difference to a person's self-esteem. "It takes patience, but every scar can be improved, and even if the results are not perfect," says Dr. Hellman. As far as combination scars go, Dr. Levine's go-to options for combination-type scars include a series of treatments with picosecond lasers such as the Picosure or use of the FRAX 1550* Fractional non-ablative laser. "These are newer technologies, and they have less downtime than older lasers, so for me this means I can be more aggressive and see results with fewer treatments." Older ablative lasers blast off the skin's top layers, which requires significant downtime, but these newer non-ablative lasers pass through the skin's upper layers to harmlessly heat the deeper tissues, stimulating collagen and smoothing the scar's appearance.