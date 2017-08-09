8 Ingredients Everyone with Acne-Prone Skin Needs in Their Beauty Arsenal STAT
In place of the panicked scramble for the perfect product, acne sufferers can learn what ingredients work best for their skin. From glycolic acid to witch hazel, there are plenty of ingredients dermatologists recommend to treat problem skin.
Glycolic acidvia gloskinbeauty.comA hero ingredient for breakout days, glycolic acid is a chemical exfoliant that helps increase cell turnover. The faster your cells replenish, the quicker you'll heal from breakouts, fade blemish scars, and get rid of dirt and impurities. (While you're dealing with breakouts, check out if any of these seven sneaky reasons for acne might be affecting you.) Glycolic acid should be part of a daily skin care regimen for blemish-prone skin. As glycolic acid can be difficult to tolerate at first, work it in to your routine once or twice weekly in a serum or toner. Eventually—trust me!—you'll be able to use glycolic acid daily, and your skin will be all the brighter, clearer, and healthier for it. We love Glo Skin Beauty's Renew Serum, which combines glycolic acid, salicylic acid, and retinol for an all-in-one glowing skin cocktail.
Salicylic acidvia murad.comOne of the most popular ingredients for troubled skin, salicylic acid is found in everything from cleaners to spot treatments to BB creams. "Salicylic acid fights the breakout within the pore by helping to normalize excessive shedding of cells and excess oil production—the primary contributors to blocked pores and breakouts," says Howard Murad, MD, dermatologist and founder of Murad Skin Care. "Salicylic acid is known to be a gentle exfoliator to the upper layer of the skin and a powerful anti-inflammatory agent that helps to calm swollen, stressed skin." If you suffer from red bumps and irritation, you're going to want a Rapid Relief Spot Treatment in your purse at all times to help calm skin ASAP. (Here's what your acne breakout says about you.) According to Ashish Bhatia, MD, dermatologist at The Dermatology Institute, salicylic acid is ideal for "mild acne, blackheads and whiteheads." He recommends ClarityMD Deep Pore Cleanser to gently lift away the dirt and excess oil that eventually erupt on your face in the form of clogged pores.
Benzoyl peroxidevia imageskincare.comCheck out some surefire ways to amp up your treatment—and then give benzoyl peroxide a try. The ingredient is available both in over-the-counter favorites and in prescription-strength spot treatments. BP is an antibacterial agent that works best on those with oily skin, says dermatologist Arash Akhavan, MD, of The Dermatology and Laser Group. Opt for BP if you have more resilient skin, advises Elyse Blakey, corporate educator at IMAGE Skincare. It can be used to treat mild to moderately troubled skin, so if you experience some initial redness, it can be worth it to power through. One important BP hack: Use it before you've dressed for work. In higher concentrations, it can leave bleach stains on colored clothes. We love IMAGE's Clear Cell Medicated Acne Lotion, an aesthetican favorite for treating blackheads and whiteheads. If you prefer your treatment in a cleanser, talk to a dermatologist about the strength that's right for your skin.
Retinoidsvia differin.comA dermatologist-favorite, retinoids are a powerful addition to your skincare regimen for more than blemish-fighting reasons. Retinoids control pimples by increasing cell turnover, which means they also work as anti-aging ingredients. If you're in that sweet spot where you still get breakouts but are also fighting lines and wrinkles, add a retinoid into your routing ASAP. "Retinoids can inhibit and decrease the number of orchestrators of inflammation, not to mention other inflammation players," says Adam Friedman, MD, associate professor of Dermatology at George Washington University. For Friedman, "topical retinoids are first line for the treatment of acne." Even at a low active concentration, like Differin's 0.1% adapalene gel, a topical retinoid can make all the difference in your skin both ASAP and over time.
Tea tree oilvia thebodyshop.comIf you want to learn how to get rid of acne with all-natural ingredients, tea tree oil is a great ingredient to meet. Whether you swear by natural cures or just want to treat your skin a little more organically, tea tree oil is a natural blemish-fighter that can be us as effective as the big guns. As an antibacterial and antimicrobial ingredient, tea tree helps flush out the dirt and impurities that block pores. "Tea tree oil has long been used to treat acne, and studies have shown tea tree oil lives up to the hype," says Rachel Winard, founder of natural beauty brand Soapwalla. "In some cases, it can be as equally effective in treating breakouts as benzoyl peroxide." Make sure to apply sunscreen if you use tea tree oil in your skincare routine, as it may make your skin more susceptible to UV rays.
Clayvia-sephora.comAll those clay-mask selfies don't just look good on Instagram. In the time it takes for clay to dry out on your face, it draws out oil and dirt and leaves you with clear pores. Especially if skin is combination to oily, look for bentonite or kaolin clay on the ingredient list. "Clays help to refine pores for a smoother-looking complexion," says Anna DeLaCruz, director of Brand Development at Glo Skin Beauty. Take the time to mask two to three times a week to help keep oil at bay, or look for a clay cleanser like Dr. Jart Trans-Foam Clay, which turns from clay to foam. (Here are 11 more blemish-busting face masks for acne-prone skin.)
Sulfureradikate via sephora.comSulfur—the natural element responsible for that rotten egg smell—has a secret life as a breakout-fighting ingredient. Dermatologists may prescribe a sulfur wash, or look for it in spot treatments like Kate Somerville EradiKate Acne Treatment. "Sulfur is antibacterial while being less drying than benzoyl peroxide," says Dr. Akhavan. Opt for a product with a 10 percent sulfur concentration if you have combination to oily skin. Sulfur also has healing properties, so it may help treat leftover scars and hyper-pigmentation even as it targets current breakouts.
Witch hazelvia dickinsonsusa.comWitch hazel doubles as an astringent and a disinfectant, so it works to deeply cleanse skin and calm any irritations—all while healing damage from past breakout. "It's 100 percent natural and works on sensitive to normal skin," says dermatologist Marina I. Peredo, MD. She swears by Dickinson's Original Pore Perfecting Toner, formulated to clear blemishes and refine pores. Throw it in your purse or gym bag; since it's a natural ingredient, it can be applied throughout the day as a quick refresh whenever your skin needs a pick-me-up (or when you just want to make sure you're tackling that breakout.) Since witch hazel is a natural blemish-fighter, it works especially well for pregnant women who want to clean up their skin care routine.
