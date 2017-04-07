Fragrance

Kzenon/Shutterstock

The smell of citrus might perk you up in the morning but it doesn't justify using scented products on your face. "Fragrance and perfumes can be found in many over-the-counter washes and scrubs marketed toward acne-prone skin," says Dr. Gohara. These commonly used products could be the culprit behind that inflamed pimple or blotchy complexion. If you have dry skin or you find yourself scratching your face throughout the day, adding unscented products to your routine could ease your discomfort.