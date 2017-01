Needlephobes with fine lip lines have many options, Dr. Shafer adds. "The outer layer of the skin can be treated with superficial treatments such as laser resurfacing, radiofrequency energy, chemical peels, microneedling , dermabrasion, and other such treatments," he says. These treatments all remove the skin's uppermost layer, getting rid of dead skin cells and making room for new, healthier ones. "Treating the superficial layer helps improve skin texture, color, and soften very fine static lines." These treatments are quick and relatively pain-free with numbing cream, and there's minimal recovery depending on the type of treatment and how aggressive it is. Peels and laser treatments will have several days or more of redness, which you can conceal with makeup, he says. (Here's how to use makeup to fake perfect skin .) A series of treatments is typically needed for optimum results. "For deeper etched lines, I like to use full-field erbium resurfacing lasers, which is done to a very deep level," Dr. Cohen says. The downside? There's some downtime with this aggressive, ablative (skin disruptin) procedure, he says. The upside? It's often one and done, meaning there's no need to come back for more treatments. "I often pre-treat these patients a week or two before with Botox or Dysport just to decrease the mechanical action of that underlying muscle contracting for a synergistic result," he adds.