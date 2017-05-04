8 Unexpected Beauty Treatments You Can Get On Your Lunch Hour
You're busy—we get that. Between school drop-offs, business meetings, and laundry, squeezing in a little "you" time tends to fall short. Luckily, there are some top beauty treatments that you can get on your lunch hour.
Microwave away sweatGeorge Rudy/shutterstock Can you imagine being sweat-free all summer? This isn't a dream, it's reality and it's possible to do so in under an hour with miraDry, a non-invasive treatment that uses microwave energy to permanently destroy sweat glands. Good to note that after the treatment, you should ice on and off for the rest of the day, so factor that in when you decide to go back to work or not. "While it is not recommended that you work out heavily the day of treatment, most patients resume their regular activities the same day," says Steven Goldman, MD, FACS, a plastic surgeon in Cleveland. Before you book an appointment, make sure you understand what your sweat says about your health!
Freeze away your double chinAir Images/Shutterstock That stubborn double chin is the dreaded reminder that sometimes it doesn't matter how much you exercise or diet, it's not going to resolve no matter how many pounds the scale says you shed. Enter one of the newest non-surgical fat reduction kids on the block: the CoolMini (CoolSculpting's younger sibling). This painless 45-minute treatment is safe and works to reduce fat in the submental (double chin) area. "We have had fabulous results with the CoolMini applicator being placed centrally and with only one treatment," describes Michele Green, MD, board-certified dermatologist in New York City. One CoolMini patient even went to dinner after her treatment and no one noticed a thing. Find out all the anti-aging tips you need for your neck.
Turbo-charged teeth whiteningkurhan/shutterstock Are your pearly whites looking a little dull lately? Forget those messy, hard-to-stick strips that take weeks to show a brighter smile and opt for the hour-long Zoom Whitening procedure that provides immediate results—sometimes up to eight shades whiter! Your teeth might be sensitive, similarly to other whitening treatments. Victoria Veytsman, DDS, a cosmetic dentist in New York City, also advises to be aware of what you eat and drink post-procedure when you head back to your office. "The maintenance for this procedure is a diet consisting of clear or white foods for up to 24 hours." After about 24 to 48 hours, you can resume a normal diet, but keep in mind the four foods to avoid for whiter teeth.
Liquid nose jobCharlotte Purdy/Shutterstock If you've ever thought about what you would look like with a different nose, but are a bit under-the-knife shy (or you can't take a couple of weeks off work), this may be your best bet. The non-surgical nose job, or "liquid rhinoplasty" is an alternative to a traditional rhinoplasty and uses injectable fillers such as Radiesse to smooth out bumps and humps and, at times, correct breathing issues. "As compared with surgery, non-surgical rhinoplasty saves time, money, and pain," explains Dara Liotta, MD, FACS, a plastic surgeon in New York City. "For most patients, there is essentially no downtime. The best part? This treatment only takes ten to 15 minutes, however results generally last from six months to two years," she says. Here are other little-known plastic surgery procedures you've never heard of.
Vampire facial—for your scalpVGstockstudio/shutterstock Another side effect of aging can be hair loss. Whether it's going or already gone, there are quick in-office treatments you can do in no time. "Platelet rich plasma (PRP) is newer therapy for hair loss," says Sejal Shah, MD, a dermatologist based New York City. "It is injected into the areas of thinning on the scalp. The growth factors and other proteins in the platelets nourish the hair follicle and stimulate hair growth." The entire procedure from start to finish generally takes about 30 minutes and you can expect to start seeing results anywhere between four and eight months.
Lighten up, with light therapyAfrica Studio/shutterstock Many people have stubborn areas of fat that seem impossible to lose, but did you know that you can eliminate some bulge in less time than it takes to get to work? SculpSure is a non-surgical laser treatment for the reduction of persistent pockets of fat like love handles or a muffin top. "SculpSure targets and permanently destroys these fat cells without surgery, downtime, redness or pain," explains Dennis Gross, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and dermatological surgeon based in New York City. "It's the newest, non-surgical, 25 minute procedure that uses light-based technology to permanently destroy up to 24 percent of fat per treatment." Here are other ways to lose your love handles without exercise.
A quick treatment for that pimpleJL Pfeifer/suhtterstock Next time you feel a big pimple coming on before a hot date or big presentation at work, consider getting a cortisone injection during your lunch hour. This quick in-office treatment is the surefire way to zap a zit in no time says Eric Schweiger, MD, a dermatologist based in New York City, and founder of Schweiger Dermatology Group. "A cortisone injection is the best and quickest way to bring down inflammation from an oncoming blemish in about 24 hours." Find out the other acne treatments dermatologists use on themselves,
Hand rejuvenationRuslan Ivantsov/shutterstock When we think of aging skin, our hands are usually the last place we think about, but they're the one area of our bodies we engage with all day, every single day. Adding to the constant aging process are factors such as years of sun exposure, crepey skin, and prominent veins. Radiesse to the rescue! "Radiesse filler firms and plumps the thinned skin, making veins there go beneath the surface," explains Dr. Gross. "It's a simple procedure with no pain or downtime and the results are immediate and amazing." Find out more secrets to younger looking hands.
