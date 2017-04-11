Content continues below ad

Q: Does it hurt when the skin stretches?

Africa-Studio/Shutterstock

A: "Once the breast implant is placed within the breast pocket, it does stretch the skin but most patients don't attribute their pain to skin stretching," Dr. Kaplan says. Here's why: Once the skin has stress placed on it, in response, it relaxes, which alleviates most pain. In addition, if the breast implants are placed under the muscle, the surgery requires cutting the pecs which hurts more than stretched skin, he says.