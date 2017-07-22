7 Skin Conditions That Look Like Acne but Aren’t
Can you spot the pimple imposter?
Rosacea
Lipowski Milan/ShutterstockRosacea is a chronic, inflammatory disorder often confused with acne. "While there are multiple types, the two most common include redness of the cheeks (flushing) and an over-abundance of little visible vessels on the cheeks, as well as acne-like bumps generally more in the mid face," says dermatologist Dhaval G. Bhanusali, MD. Unlike acne, rosacea is commonly triggered by histamine-related and spicy foods, caffeine, and alcohol. Treatments usually combines both dietary and lifestyle changes and prescription topicals, and switching to non-irritating skin-care formulas. Here are the makeup tricks that can make rosacea disappear.
FolliculitisOcskay Mark/Shutterstock Folliculitis (a common summer skin problem) is an inflammation of the hair follicles, characterized by tiny, red pimples, which may be come filled with pus (resembling whiteheads). They can also be itchy or painful, or in more severe cases become crusty sores. They can appear anywhere on the body—particularly areas where friction is common, like the thighs, butt, neck, and armpits. According to dermatologist Francesca Fusco, MD, folliculitis can be caused by bacteria and comes in several versions. Some examples include bacterial folliculitis, also known as barber's itch because it tends to affect men's beard area, and pseudomonas folliculitis, aka hot tub itch because the responsible bacteria is most commonly found in warm contaminated water. Mild cases of folliculitis can be treated with non-prescription benzoyl peroxide- and salicylic acid-based cleansers (like PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash with 10% Benzoyl Peroxide), wipes, and creams. More severe cases may require oral antibiotics. For folliculitis that involves a yeast infection, there are anti-yeast cleansers; often a prescription-strength antifungal medication may be required.
Keratosis pilaris
lavizzara/ShutterstockKeratosis pilaris is a chronic skin condition, marked by rough (red, white, or skin colored) bumps—usually on the upper arms and legs—that can feel like sandpaper. According to Dr. Bhanusali, these tiny bumps are caused by an abnormal amount of keratin that blocks hair follicles. While the condition is harmless, it can cause itchiness and dryness—moisturizers can help ease these symptoms. Dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD, recommends treating keratosis pilaris with topical retinoids and creams containing salicylic acid and lactic acid, which works to remove dead skin cells and prevent clogged follicles. Read up on eight ways to finally get rid of "chicken skin."
Content continues below ad
Perioral dermatitisCourtesy American Academy of Dermatology Perioral dermatitis is an inflammatory facial rash (versus acne, which is bacterial)—typically seen around the mouth. The most common cause is topical steroid use, but it can also be caused by fluoridation in toothpaste, explains dermatologist Bobby Buka, MD. The recommended course of treatment is to discontinue all topical steroids (both prescription and OTC), heavy face creams, and fluorinated toothpaste—instead, opting for mild, non-irritating cleansers and lightweight, non-comedogenic lotions. Oral and topical antibiotics are an effective treatment option. Learn how to ID 14 of the most common skin irritations.
Sebaceous hyperplasia
Courtesy American Academy of Dermatology
Sebaceous hyperplasia is genetic condition characterized by flesh-colored, doughnut-shaped bumps that develop on the forehead, cheeks, nose, and chin. These lesions are actually enlarged oil glands (sometimes, you can even squeeze oil out of them). Sebaceous hyperplasia is benign. However some people choose to treatment for aesthetic reasons. These include electrodessication to reduce the appearance, according to dermatologist Tsippora Shainhouse, MD. These nine myths about oily skin could be ruining your complexion.
Ingrown hairsFCG/Shutterstock Ingrown hairs are hairs that have turned around and grown back into the skin creating a raised bump. According to Dr. Fusco, they can look exactly like acne and present as white bumps, red bumps, or "underground" cysts are most common around the bikini and underarm zones. In men, you'll often see them on the chin, cheeks, and upper neck (basically the beard area). Whatever you do, resist the urge to pick, which can make them worse. Many times an ingrown hair will go away on its own, but if it doesn't or becomes infected you should make an appointment with your dermatologist. Depending on the severity, he/she may recommend professional extraction or topical treatments, such as salicylic acid-based creams, cleansers, and pads (like Neutrogena Rapid Clear Maximum Strength Treatment Pads and Completely Bare Bikini Bump Blaster), or retinoids.
Content continues below ad
Basal cell carcinoma
Courtesy American Academy of Dermatology
Basal cell carcinoma is a slow-growing type of skin cancer that derives from the base layer of the epidermis. It's usually caused by excessive UV exposure, including sunlight and tanning lamps. Basal cells look like shiny, translucent or pink bumps with tiny blood vessels—and can often be mistaken for a persistent acne cyst. "Unlike acne, they often have a cycle of bleeding, then healing almost completely, then bleeding again, etc., but they never fully heal," explains Dr. Shainhouse. If you do have a lesion that doesn't heal after a month or two, see your dermatologist for evaluation. Treatments include photodynamic therapy, Mohs surgery (a specialized type of skin cancer surgery to ensure clear margins, while minimizing the amount of skin removed), and tissue scraping. Here's what you must know about skin cancer.
Thanks! You're on our list.
And about to get a whole lot healthier.