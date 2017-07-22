Rosacea Lipowski Milan/ShutterstockRosacea is a chronic, inflammatory disorder often confused with acne. "While there are multiple types, the two most common include redness of the cheeks (flushing) and an over-abundance of little visible vessels on the cheeks, as well as acne-like bumps generally more in the mid face," says dermatologist Dhaval G. Bhanusali, MD. Unlike acne, rosacea is commonly triggered by histamine-related and spicy foods, caffeine, and alcohol. Treatments usually combines both dietary and lifestyle changes and prescription topicals, and switching to non-irritating skin-care formulas. Here are the makeup tricks that can make rosacea disappear.

Keratosis pilaris lavizzara/ShutterstockKeratosis pilaris is a chronic skin condition, marked by rough (red, white, or skin colored) bumps—usually on the upper arms and legs—that can feel like sandpaper. According to Dr. Bhanusali, these tiny bumps are caused by an abnormal amount of keratin that blocks hair follicles. While the condition is harmless, it can cause itchiness and dryness—moisturizers can help ease these symptoms. Dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD, recommends treating keratosis pilaris with topical retinoids and creams containing salicylic acid and lactic acid, which works to remove dead skin cells and prevent clogged follicles. Read up on eight ways to finally get rid of "chicken skin."

Sebaceous hyperplasia Courtesy American Academy of Dermatology Sebaceous hyperplasia is genetic condition characterized by flesh-colored, doughnut-shaped bumps that develop on the forehead, cheeks, nose, and chin. These lesions are actually enlarged oil glands (sometimes, you can even squeeze oil out of them). Sebaceous hyperplasia is benign. However some people choose to treatment for aesthetic reasons. These include electrodessication to reduce the appearance, according to dermatologist Tsippora Shainhouse, MD. These nine myths about oily skin could be ruining your complexion.

Ingrown hairs Ingrown hairs are hairs that have turned around and grown back into the skin creating a raised bump. According to Dr. Fusco, they can look exactly like acne and present as white bumps, red bumps, or "underground" cysts are most common around the bikini and underarm zones. In men, you'll often see them on the chin, cheeks, and upper neck (basically the beard area). Whatever you do, resist the urge to pick, which can make them worse. Many times an ingrown hair will go away on its own, but if it doesn't or becomes infected you should make an appointment with your dermatologist. Depending on the severity, he/she may recommend professional extraction or topical treatments, such as salicylic acid-based creams, cleansers, and pads (like Neutrogena Rapid Clear Maximum Strength Treatment Pads and Completely Bare Bikini Bump Blaster ), or retinoids.

