Most people keep the same car insurance company for years, whether it's the one your parent recommended when you got your first car or the one your partner had when you got married, says Kerri A. Moriarty, head of company development for Cinch Financial . "It's one of those things you get and keep renewing each year, but the companies change their pricing strategies all the time. Just because it was the cheapest when you got it doesn't mean it's the cheapest now."