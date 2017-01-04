Content continues below ad

Content continues below ad

Have you taken a look at those ratty cabinet liners underneath your dishes? They are probably discolored, ripped, or full of crumbs or other dirt. Gross. Toss them and put some new ones under there which will help protect your dishes, mugs, and glassware from chips.

Content continues below ad

Content continues below ad

Cell phone provider

iStock/blackzheep

"Cell phone companies are always vying for your business," says Moriarty, "fighting both to keep you and to convince you to switch." In most areas, the coverage among the major carriers can be similar but it's worth shopping around to see what promotions are going on, especially if you're acquiring a new device, says Moriarty.