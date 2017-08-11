Rinse with cold water LarsZ/ShutterstockPerhaps you've heard that cold water helps constrict pores. Well, it has a similar effect on your hair. According to Stefani Padilla, stylist and founder of La Tierra Sagrada, cold water seals and smooths the hair cuticle, locking in moisture and adding shine. After using shampoo and conditioner, finish with a blast of cold water. When it comes to cleansing your coif, are you sure you're doing everything right? These are washing mistakes you didn't realize you're making.

Give gloss a try (at the salon) Kamil Macniak/ShutterstockAt your salon appointment, ask your stylist for a gloss treatment. "A clear gloss, with a little gold color in it, delivers the ultimate shine," says Will Francis, colorist at Sally Hershberger in New York City. "I like to leave it on for at least ten minutes." The way the light reflects off hair post-gloss makes it look super lustrous. These are the 15 hairstyle terms to know before your next salon visit.

Invest in an ionic blow-dryer Kamil Macniak/ShutterstockOf course, there will be occasions when you want a bouncy blowout. So it's important to invest in the right type of tool—specifically an ionic blow-dryer, which dries the hair faster than alternatives and helps reduce static. Try: Revlon Salon 360 AC Dryer. One major blow-dry mistakes that may be sabotaging your style? Ignoring the nozzle attachment. It's there for a reason helps—namely smoothing strands and enhancing shine.

Blow dry like a pro schankz/ShutterstockRemember, it's not just about the tool, but how you use it. Be sure to hold the blow-dryer a few inches away from your head to moderate heat damage. "Always blow dry from root to end—in the direction of the cuticle," says Michael Canalé, celebrity colorist and creator of his eponymous hair care line, Canalé. "Keep the brush moving while doing so. The continuous, fluid motion smooths and flattens the cuticle, resulting in shiny hair." Try these tricks to make your blowout last for days.

Opt for protective products YAKOBCHUK VIACHESLAV/ShutterstockWhen it comes to heat-styling, you already know that protecting your tresses is a must. But what you might not realize is that pollution and UV rays also damage hair. The right formula can shield against heat and environmental damage. "Sally Hershberger 24K Golden Touch Nourishing Dry Oil is great because it protects hair from thermal stress, UV, color fade, and environmental aggressors. I always use it on my clients," says Francis. Don't let your strands get scorched. Read up on the must-try tricks for healthy, gorgeous hair all summer long.

Slather on some oil Antonina Vlasova/ShutterstockRestore radiance with a nourishing oil. Use it as a weekly treatment (massage into scalp and strands) or smooth a few drops daily on the ends to enhance hydration and sheen. Padilla recommends using a lightweight oil, like La Tierra Sagrada Jojoba Oil—a nutrient-rich jojoba oil infused with shine-boosting rosemary, protective Ayahuasca plant essence, and moisturizing vitamin E.

Up your omega intake LanaSweet/ShutterstockCertain nutrients are shown to improve hair health—chief among them omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. "Your body needs these to produce lustrous locks, from the inside out," says Padilla. Load up on fish, like mackerel and sardines. Don't love seafood? Consider a fish oil capsule, like HUM Omg! Omega the Great. Other omega-rich foods include walnuts, flaxseeds (and oil), avocado, and tofu. Polyunsaturated fatty acids deliver benefits beyond your mane.

Clarifying hair is important to avoid build up, which can deplete the shine. Want squeaky clean strands? Consider adding a clarifying shampoo into your rotation once a month (but not weekly as it can dry out your tresses). When it comes to picking the right formula, Padilla recommends steering clear of chemicals and sulfates, which can strip the hair as well as open the cuticle. "The key to shine is to keep cuticle closed and protected." Try: SheaMoisture Sacha Inchi Oil Omega 369 Rescue + Repair Clarifying Shampoo

DIY an apple cider vinegar rinse Yulia von Eisenstein/ShutterstockAnother in-shower, shine-booster is a weekly apple cider vinegar rinse—it's basically a DIY version of a clarifying shampoo. Combine two tablespoons apple cider vinegar with one cup water. After shampooing, saturate strands. Rinse thoroughly, and follow with conditioner on the ends only. "The citric acid in the apple cider vinegar dissolves root buildup and any other follicle clogging bacteria that dulls the hair," explains Canalé. Read up on all the amazing (and surprising) beauty benefits of apple cider vinegar.

Try a weekly treatment YAKOBCHUK VIACHESLAV/ShutterstockTopical hydration is so important to maintain hair's natural gleam. "I suggest my clients use a treatment or mask once a week, as a self care ritual to heal and preserve hair health," says Padilla. To use, simply massage into the scalp and pull through dry hair. For maximum hydration, keep it on overnight and wash out in the morning. Try: Maui Moisture Strength & Anti-breakage + Agave Hair Mask. The natural oils in these formulas lock in moisture and make hair shiny. Love to DIY? Try this at-home avocado hair treatment.

