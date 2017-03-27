The goal is to balance...not dry Africa Studio/Shutterstock Oily skin needs to be treated with care. You don't want to strip the skin of its natural oils. In fact, it's exactly the opposite. "Using drying masks and cleansers will cause the skin to overproduce oil, making the situation worse in the long term," says Dendy Engelman, MD, board-certified dermatologist in New York City. The reason: Eliminating natural oils actually sends mixed signals to your sebaceous glands, causing them to pump out extra oil, which can even cause or worsen breakouts. These myths about oily skin could be ruining your complexion.

Cleanser is your skin's BFF Syda Productions/Shutterstock "Cleansing twice a day is ideal, using a gentle cloth, a brush with soft bristles or clean fingers," says Edelyn Collado, head facialist at The Ritualist. "Gel formulas (sans alcohol and drying ingredients) are excellent for oily skin, as they eliminate unnecessary oils, prevent bacteria, and cleanse deeply." Bar soaps are another great option. Look for ingredients such as activated charcoal and clay, which will draw out impurities. Try: Soapwalla Activated Charcoal & Petitgrain Soap Bar or Herbivore Bamboo Charcoal Cleansing Bar Soap.

Chemical exfoliants are best Africa Studio/Shutterstock You know exfoliating helps clear pores, but don't reach for the grainiest scrubs you can find. "Exfoliating with aggressive physical exfoliants can result in broken capillaries and spread bacteria to other open skin or enlarged pores," says Collado. Both she and Dr. Engelman recommend sticking with non-abrasive, chemical exfoliants—ingredients such as salicylic, lactic, and glycolic acid—to gently but effectively remove the buildup of oil, grime, and dead skin cells. Try: Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser or BeautyRx by Dr. Schultz Balancing Glycolic Cleanser. And don't miss the exfoliating habits that could do serious damage to your skin.

Use the right kind of toner ORLIO/Shutterstock There is much debate among skin-care aficionados as to whether or not toners are necessary. Here's the deal: Drying, alcohol-based toners aren't true toners and will only strip your skin and stimulate oil production. The real point of a toner is to balance skin's pH and oil levels, remove traces of makeup, dirt, and pollution and prep skin for the next steps in your routine. "If you have oily or acne-prone skin, then they can be particularly helpful. And if you follow a Korean beauty routine, then toner is a must-have," says Dr. Engelman. Try: Sunday Riley Martian Mattifying Melting Water-Gel Toner, OLE HENRIKSEN Balancing Force Oil Control Toner, or True Moringa Clarifying Toner. Read up on the myths and truths about large pores that will change your face.

Use a translucent, mattifying powder Africa Studio/Shutterstock Oil-absorbing powders are great for setting makeup as well as for touch-ups throughout the day. "Use a triangular makeup wedge dipped in shine-stopping pressed powder, like Urban Decay De-Slick Mattifying Powder, Cover FX Blotting Powder, and Becca Blotting Perfector Setting Powder, to kill shine and absorb oil as needed," says Solomon.

De-slick with oil absorbing sheets puhhha/Shutterstock While absorbing sheets won't reduce oil production in the long term, they are effective for sopping up oil and keeping you shine-free all day and night—without having to load on more and more powder, which could end up caking, not to mention blocking pores over time. Solomon recommends boscia Green Tea Blotting Linens and Shiseido Pureness Oil-Control Blotting Paper.



