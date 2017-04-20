Soothe Spot's tummy

Gladskikh Tatiana/Shutterstock

Pets get gas like humans and the reason for it can be a lack of the good bacteria in your pet's food. You can help ease their tummy pain by adding it to their food. Try two teaspoons of yogurt for dogs or cats that weigh up to 14 pounds, one tablespoon for medium-sized dogs, two tablespoons for large dogs weighing 35 to 84 pounds and three tablespoons for dogs that weigh more than 85 pounds.