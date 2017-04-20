10 Extraordinary Uses for Yogurt (Besides Eating It)
Yogurt is incredibly versatile beyond your breakfast bowl. Check out these genius ways you can use yogurt around the house, in your garden, and in your beauty routine.
Sunburn be goneJingjits Photography/Shutterstock Soothe your next sunburn with yogurt. Here's how, according to youbeauty.com: Take a handful of yogurt (plain is best) and mix it with a few drops of chamomile essential oil. Spread it on the affected area for about ten minutes. What you'll get is immediate cooling relief, moisturized soft skin, and protection from the yogurt's antibacterial properties. Next time, don't forget the SPF.
Ease a yeast infectiononeinchpunch/Shutterstock Yogurt's key ingredient is lactobacillus acidophilus, a bacteria that's found in intestines and in the vagina. This bacteria, along with sugar in your diet, creates hydrogen peroxide which kills the yeast infection. Yogurt is also essential in restoring balance between good and bad bacteria in the body, because it balances the acid levels in the body which deters yeast from growing. Homeremedies.com offers an assortment of yogurt-specific treatments, such as making a yogurt tampon (don't knock it till you try it) to applying the dairy staple on the exterior of your vagina to simply eating more of it. If the last option is more up your speed, check out ways to pack a nutritional punch in your yogurt.
Soothe Spot's tummyGladskikh Tatiana/Shutterstock Pets get gas like humans and the reason for it can be a lack of the good bacteria in your pet's food. You can help ease their tummy pain by adding it to their food. Try two teaspoons of yogurt for dogs or cats that weigh up to 14 pounds, one tablespoon for medium-sized dogs, two tablespoons for large dogs weighing 35 to 84 pounds and three tablespoons for dogs that weigh more than 85 pounds.
Exfoliating maskYuliya Sysoyeva/Shutterstock If you want a more natural approach to skin care, yogurt is the way to go. According to stylecraze.com, slather plain yogurt over your face, using circular motions to blend it in. Wait 10 minutes then rinse. The lactic acid in yogurt soothes and hydrates your skin. If you want to amp up the moisturizing power, add a teaspoon of honey and oats. Check out more recipes for DIY facial masks.
Frizz fixPhotoMediaGroup/Shutterstock Yogurt makes an excellent fix for frizzy hair. According to crunchybetty.com, all you need is some yogurt, cocoa powder, and honey to make a hair mask that tames fly-aways. Start with one cup plain yogurt, two tablespoons cocoa powder, and two tablespoons honey. Place the mask in your hair for 30 minutes then wash out with shampoo. Now stand back and admire those locks!
Natural hair dyeOlena Yakobchuk/Shutterstock If you're looking to get some highlights in your hair but want to avoid bleach, all you'll need is lemon juice and yogurt. Get started with one cup yogurt and two tablespoons of lemon juice. Mix together and apply to your hair for 30 minutes for soft, golden highlights.
Buff up your brassRuslan Grumble/shutterstock Did you know yogurt can help transform tarnished brass, like those old rusty keys you never get around to cleaning, into shiny beautiful pieces? All you have to do is rub yogurt on to your brass, rinse after yogurt dries, dry the piece and buff using a soft cloth, according to today.com.
Get baby soft feetAfrica Studio/Shutterstock Our feet need TLC yet they are one of the most neglected parts of our body. You can use yogurt and walnuts to create a natural scrub that will leave you with soft, smooth feet. Step one means grinding 1/2 cup walnuts and step two is to combine with one container of plain yogurt. Scrub your feet and rinse. Thanks, youbeauty.com!
Natural acne fighterJacob Lund/Shutterstock Yogurt is perfect for soothing inflamed pimples. You can either place the yogurt directly on your spots or you can eat it. If you're looking to kicking up the anti-inflammatory response, add 1/4 teaspoon of turmeric to your yogurt.
Even out your skin toneDONOT6_STUDIO/shutterstock Yogurt makes a great skin toner. If you have patches of discolored skin, sunspots, or scars from past acne, you can reduce the pigmentation on your skin. Start by taking three tablespoons of yogurt and mix with a teaspoon of lemon. Apply a thin layer to your face and let it stay on for 30 minutes. Rinse off your face and pat dry. If you're thinking about making the switch to natural products, read one editor's experience with DIY beauty products.
