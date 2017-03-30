Content continues below ad

Haemophilus influenzae

Peerayot/Shutterstock

Ranked as a "medium" risk on the WHO's list, Haemophilus influenzae can affect people of all ages. It can cause mild reactions like an ear infection or more severe reactions like a blood infection or pneumonia. According to the CDC, Haemophilus influenzae lives in the nose and throat and is spread by an infected person coughing or sneezing. In order to prevent contracting this pathogen, it's important to get the vaccine (known as Hib) that protects against the most common Haemophilus influenzae strain.