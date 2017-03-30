13 Autism Myths Everyone Needs to Stop Believing
Autism remains one of the most controversial and confusing disorders, which is why you shouldn't believe everything you hear about it. Just in time for World Autism Awareness Day, we're debunking the most common misconceptions.
Why is autism still so confusing?There's a reason that a puzzle piece is the symbol of autism. The neurological disorder is still incredibly confusing to caregivers, medical professionals, and even individuals with autism. Since 1999, the puzzle piece ribbon has represented the Autism Society, showing the complexity of the spectrum disorder. Oksana Hagerty, PhD, a developmental psychologist at Beacon College in Leesburg, Florida, explains, "autism may be confusing to both ordinary people and professionals because some of its behavioral characteristics remind those of other, more common and better described conditions, such as ADHD, anxiety, depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and oppositional defiant disorder." Additionally, it wasn't until more recently that public and scholarly interest has shifted from understanding how the brain works with more concrete concepts, like math and communication, to how it fares with more abstract concepts that affect individuals with autism, like social and emotional intelligence. With more studies, though, comes more confusion and myths, as experts continue to delve further into the mystery that is autism. So in honor of World Autism Awareness Day on April 2, we're debunking several myths surrounding autism that have been debunked time and time again—and it's time to finally lay them to rest.
Myth: Individuals with autism are emotionlessDubova/Shutterstock Often, people think of individuals with autism as stone-faced humans who think, and react, very logically to situations without eliciting an emotional response (like the Vulcan Spock on Star Trek). Remember, though, that autism is a spectrum disorder, so individuals with autism can react very differently to situations. Some are able to express a range of emotions from excitement to anger, whereas others are more restricted in their expression. But individuals with autism can certainly recognize, and feel, emotions from others, regardless of how they express it. According to a 2016 article in Pediatric Health, Medicine, and Therapeutics, most children with autism are able to recognize emotions comparable to their same-age peers by matching them. They can often label more simple emotions, like happiness and sadness, as well. More abstract emotions, like surprise and fear, are more challenging for those on the spectrum to relate to, namely because those with autism may struggle to understand the significance of emotions, especially ones that are more nuanced. However, the ability to recognize and express emotion is present in most individuals on the spectrum, but they may need some therapy involving targeted social interactions to progress in emotional development and expression. These emotional development milestones are important for every child and parent to start working on.
Myth: They prefer to stay isolatedJan H Andersen/Shutterstock It's no secret that social impairments affect individuals on the autism spectrum. Studies have proven, and diagnostic criteria confirm, that social development delays are significant factors in ASD diagnoses. Those on the spectrum may find it difficult to develop relationships with their peers due to a combination of a delayed ability for spontaneous sharing, communication delays, and impaired ability to recognize subtleties in facial expressions, body posture, and eye contact. However, this has no bearing on an individual's desire to progress in social relationships and settings. Instead, an individual with autism often feels so uncomfortably out of place in social situations that he would rather avoid them until he learns the proper tools to progress. According to the Foundation for Autism Support and Training, some may "find it threatening to be in crowds or groups of people because they may have difficulty reading another person's facial expressions, and as a result, may misinterpret another person's intentions." But this doesn't reflect one's desire for support, understanding, and friendship. This adorable pig brings joy to special needs kids who just want a friend.
Myth: They are prone to violenceJan H Andersen/Shutterstock Not all people with autism are aggressive, violent, self-injurious, or even bullies to their peers, as many are led to believe. We picture these individuals, caught in their own world, ready to snap at any moment. The truth is that while aggression and self-injurious behaviors can be characteristic of individuals with autism, they are not violent beings by nature. A French study of the relationship between autism and aggression monitored both typically developing children and adolescents and same-aged peers with autism. The study watched both groups in three different environments: with parents, with caregivers, and in a doctor's office where they had to get blood drawn. Researchers found that the more anxiety-provoking the situation, the higher the chance of a self-injurious behavior in the individuals with autism. Parents saw the least; caregivers saw a little more; and medical professionals drawing blood saw the highest number of these behaviors. Typically developing children and adolescents have the coping skills to manage their anxieties in these situations. Individuals with autism have impaired coping strategies, symbolization techniques, and communication skills that would otherwise help them manage anxiety without inflicting harm to themselves. Contrary to popular belief, though, individuals with autism tend to perform self-injurious behaviors, like picking their skin or head-banging, more often than inflicting harm on others. There's a big difference between a child with autism and a child who is a bully. Here are some of the warning signs that your child might be a bully.
Myth: Individuals on the spectrum are all giftedHalfpoint/Shutterstock The movie Rain Man may be largely responsible for this myth. That's not to say there isn't any truth behind Dustin Hoffman's character, Raymond, a savant in math and memory skills. For those with high-functioning autism, this is sometimes, but not always, the case. The movie is still possibly the most famous portrayal of an individual with autism, but it's unfortunately led to an unrealistic idea of the disorder for the majority of those with it. In fact, about 10 percent of those on the spectrum are considered to have savant abilities, compared to 1 percent of those not on the spectrum. Although it's not yet known why savant abilities are more common in individuals with autism, it's thought that abnormal brain development plays a role, as the right hemisphere attempts to compensate for underdevelopment, or damage to, the left hemisphere. It's also important to remember that what someone can't do has no effect on the amazing things they can do. According to Dr. Hagerty, "recent discoveries in cognitive science and neuroscience suggest that various human faculties (often called "intelligences") are essentially independent. In other words, somebody gifted, say, in mathematics, may or may not possess an impaired ability to access, understand, and act on one's own feelings and emotions and those of other people." These geniuses give beautiful advice to their children.
Myth: Individuals on the spectrum are intellectually impairedbeerlogoff/Shutterstock With the "savant" myth comes an equally incorrect yet very common myth that individuals on the spectrum aren't as intelligent as typically developing individuals. According to Educating Children with Autism by the National Research Council, many children on the autism spectrum are able to compensate for things they struggle with using other abilities they do very well. Children with excellent visual memory, for example, may be able to quickly pick up on words on flashcards that a caregiver uses for social behavior, even if they can't verbally communicate. Dr. Hagerty explains that this myth may be a result of our changing society, which puts a strong emphasis on social and emotional cognitive ability. "Most modern cultural roles require a combination of intelligences, and if we do not necessarily have to be able to dance, play violin, or write poetry to succeed in life, the ability to understand emotions and feelings is almost a must-have of any social expansion," says Dr. Hagerty. Learn how a quick-thinking student with autism saved his teacher's life.
Myth: Vaccines cause autismfunnyangel/Shutterstock A fraudulent study by Andrew Wakefield, which has since been retracted by its publication, The Lancet, put this myth on the map, where it has run rampant over the last decade. First, the Measles-Mumps-Rubella (MMR) vaccine was thought to cause the significant rise in autism over the years. Once that myth was scientifically debunked by numerous studies, people began focusing on the ingredients in other vaccines, namely thimerosal and mercury. When several colleagues reviewed ten studies conducted on over one million children regarding links between vaccines and autism, they found resounding evidence that negated any link between the disorder and vaccine ingredients. Even more importantly, thimerosal has been phased out of all routine children's vaccinations between 1999 and 2001, yet children are still being diagnosed with autism in record numbers. If thimerosal were the cause, surely diagnoses would be decreasing. This myth has been debunked over and over again and can be dangerous if not stopped soon. Find out one of the devastating effects of not having childhood vaccinations.
Myth: Children get autism from bad parentingGeorge Rudy/Shutterstock This myth tends to come from those who don't fully understand autism and how it occurs in individuals. It's the case of genetics versus environment, which has long been debated for autism, yet research continues to prove that autism is determined by genetics, not environment. A report published in a Polish medical journal by Professor Karl Ernst v. Mühlendahl indicates that some individuals with autism may be more susceptible as a fetus or after birth to environmental agents that can affect certain symptoms, due to changes in hormones or neural receptors. But it's not the environmental factors themselves that cause autism. Therefore, bad parenting may exacerbate symptoms that are already there, but it won't cause a child to develop autism. However, this goes for typically developing children as well. A neglected child, for example, likely won't have the social or emotional skills needed to develop like his peers. Unfortunately, this is a myth that puts a lot of unnecessary stress on parents of children with the disorder. Here are some other things you should never, ever say to an autism parent.
Myth: If you know someone with autism, you're an expertTomsickova Tatyana/Shutterstock Famed world advocate and woman with autism, Temple Grandin, likely knows all too well how wrong this myth is. In 2013, her mother, Eustacia Cutler, wrote an article for thedailybeast.com, implying that individuals with autism, mostly men, were more at risk for falling into a trap of viewing child pornography than typically developed individuals, but she offered no supporting facts. Cutler simply felt that, since she has a daughter who had been diagnosed with autism at age 2, she was an expert on the subject. Unfortunately, these types of baseless articles can spread very damaging autism myths. Individuals on the spectrum are very different from one another, hence the diagnostic criteria that encompass a wide range of delays and restricted abilities. This is exactly why it's a spectrum disorder. If you know one individual with autism, you don't automatically understand them all. Before you jump to conclusions about an autistic person, it's best to get to know that person and how autism affects him or her.
Myth: Individuals with autism are uncaring and selfishOlesia Bilkei/Shutterstock Just like the myth that people with autism don't have or can't express emotions, this myth falsely accuses them of not having or expressing emotions toward others. There are actually two very important characteristics of those with autism that debunk this myth entirely: their struggle to see things from another perspective due to impairment in abstract thinking, and their ability to feel things so deeply that it proves difficult, or impossible, to process all the emotion. Dr. Hagerty provides insight: "Autistic individuals may come across as uncaring and selfish and they do struggle with seeing another person's perspective, but they are not psychopaths. In fact, they are known to have an innate sense of justice, which is a deeper and more abiding marker of empathy than, say, contagious yawning." In contrast, those with high-functioning forms of autism can sense and feel the emotions of others so strongly that they struggle to cope with those feelings. Autistic individuals are far from selfish and uncaring, but they often lack the ability to show that they care in the ways their typically developing peers would expect. Here are some ways to help raise an empathetic child.
Myth: Autism is an epidemicZahraa Saleh/Shutterstock According to the Autism Science Foundation, 1 in 68 children in the United States is now diagnosed with autism, compared to 1 in 10,000 in the 1980s. These statistics seem mind-boggling and have led to the myth that autism is an epidemic disorder that's rapidly spreading among children. But this couldn't be further from the truth. In fact, it wasn't until the 1980s that autism became more specifically defined through actual autism diagnosis criteria in a reference manual for doctors known as the DSM-V. Before that, most individuals with autism were incorrectly diagnosed with schizophrenia or similar neurological disorders. Now schools and early intervention programs have a variety of screenings to evaluate children at very young ages, catching problems early on that previously weren't detected until a child went to school. Psychologist Marisela Huerta told theguardian.com, "We can't dismiss the numbers. But we can't interpret it to mean more people are getting the disorder." Instead, we should be thankful that research and understanding of autism have come so far as to better detect early warning signs in children.
Myth: Children with autism cause their parents to divorceanekoho/Shutterstock Yes, people actually believe this. Although there is some research that suggests that parents of children with autism are more likely to divorce than parents of typically developing children, there isn't very sound, concrete evidence to prove that a child's autism can cause divorce. A 2010 study published in the Journal of Family Psychology showed that 23.5 percent of couples who had a child with autism divorced, compared to 13.8 percent of couples with typically developing children. What's important to note, though, is that of those couples, the younger couples with autistic children were likelier to divorce than older couples, which falls in line with the divorce statistics of all United States couples. According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, 58.4 percent of couples who were married between ages 15 and 22 get divorced, compared to 23.4 percent of couples who get married between ages 35 to 40. Other studies on the same subject have shown no link between divorce rates and autism. These small tricks can strengthen your marriage today.
Myth: A child with a few autistic behaviors must have autismgoodmoments/Shutterstock Many parents may worry about their own children possibly having autism because they display one, two, or even five typical autistic characteristics. What they don't realize, though, is that the diagnostic criteria for autism covers a wide range of delays, like social impairments, communication delays, and even a child's ability to use his imagination during play. The evaluation process examines a child in a number of ways, like watching him play, performing language assessments, and conducting assessments with parents, caregivers, and teachers. It's likely that a child with just a few characteristics of autism does not have the disorder, especially if they aren't consistent in all of the child's activities or environments. According to Dr. Hagerty, "While the caregivers' feedback is very important, they need to talk to the child's pediatrician about the presence of these signs before jumping to conclusions. In any case, one sign, especially isolated and observed for a short period of time in a single setting, may not be considered a reason to suspect autism." As a parent, you know your child best and should absolutely discuss your concerns with your child's pediatrician, but don't jump to conclusions. These signs of autism in children are important to monitor.
Myth: Behaviors in those with autism will last foreverJan H Andersen/Shutterstock If you have autism, technically you will have the diagnosis forever. There isn't a magical cure for autism, nor will an individual grow out of it. But, that doesn't mean you'll have your symptoms forever, or at least to the same degree. People with autism typically undergo therapies that focus on that their particular struggles, such as communication or social skills. According to Behavioral Intervention for Young Children With Autism: A Manual for Parents and Professionals, intensive behavioral intervention for children with between the ages of 2 and 5 can have a significantly positive effect on their behaviors for life. When it comes to autism, new research is consistently paving the way for professionals to meet the needs of families to provide the best possible life for individuals with a diagnosis. Learn more about cognitive behavior therapy, which helps individuals on the spectrum regulate their emotions.
