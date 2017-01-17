Content continues below ad

Hugging is critical for survival

iStock/pekic

It's not just a perk, as you might imagine, but it's actually critical to our physical and emotional survival. Castaldo reports that babies and even animals who do not enjoy the benefits of touch can literally become so depressed they may stop eating, which would ultimately lead to death. "This condition is called 'failure to thrive.' To boost your well-being and health and ensure happy relationships, get your hugging on," Castaldo adds. "I recommend hugging until you're completely relaxed, a minimum of six minutes per day; add six seconds of kissing and you're good to go."