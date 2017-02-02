9 Reasons You Have Bloodshot Eyes—and How to Fix Them

Red, itchy, inflamed eyes are never easy to deal with. Find out what could be causing discomfort in your eye and how you can avoid it completely.

By Morgan Cutolo
View as Slideshow

Dry eyes

01_Dry_Reasons_You_have_bloodshot_eyes_istock/parema Dry eyes are one of the common causes for red and bloodshot eyes. When your eyes are dry they become irritated and inflamed, and inflammation causes redness. Dr. Svetlana Fisher of Specs Appeal Optometry says that while dry eyes are often caused by a dry climate, they can also be caused by looking at a computer screen for too long. Dr. Fisher recommends using artificial tears to help with dry eyes. Also try these home remedies for dry and irritated eyes.

Allergies

02_Allergies_Reasons_You_have_bloodshot_eyes_istock/ia_64 “Many people are not aware that their household pets can cause bloodshot eyes,” says Dr. Fischer. She says that getting them groomed often and keeping their hair short can help with preventing your eyes from getting itchy and inflamed. Other allergies that cause bloodshot eyes are seasonal allergies and dust. Always make sure to keep your house clean, especially during seasons where there is a lot of pollen in the air. Another tip that Dr. Fisher recommends is changing out your carpets for hardwood floors. Beyond inflammation, allergies can also cause you to have watery eyes. To help, try applying a cold compress to your eyes multiple times a day or eye drops specifically for allergies.

Certain medications

03_Medication_Reasons_You_have_bloodshot_eyesistock/AlexRaths Many common medications that some people take on a daily basis can cause bloodshot eyes. Antihistamines, sleeping pills, anti-anxiety pills, and some pain relievers like ibuprofen cause dryness and redness by reducing blood flow to the tissue in and around the eye. Use artificial tears to help with the dryness. Here are secrets that your eye doctor isn't telling you.

Content continues below ad

Menopause

04_Menopause_Reasons_You_have_bloodshot_eyes_istock/Devonyu Dr. Fisher says that older woman are much more prone to having dry, bloodshot eyes because of menopause. The changing levels and imbalance of hormones causes your eyes to be dry, which can lead to redness. Dr. Fisher recommends using ocular lubricants, artificial tears, or a hot compress. Here are other body symptoms of menopause.

Not enough sleep

05_Sleep_Reasons_You_have_bloodshot_eyes Your eyes need the chance to recharge overnight. If you are getting less than 7 to 8 hours of sleep every night, it could be causing bloodshot eyes. As a temporary fix, you can use moisturizing eye drops. But in the long run, it will be beneficial to work on normalizing your sleeping schedule and cutting out brightly lit screens at least one hour before bed to improve your quality of sleep. Also try these other secrets from sleep doctors to get a better night's sleep.

Contact lenses

06_Contact_Reasons_You_have_bloodshot_eyes_istock/MorePixels Contact lenses can cause red, dry, and itchy eyes since you are constantly touching your eye and because the contact lens can dry out. Having something on the eye constantly can cause irritation. If you find that you can’t wear your contacts for long periods of time because of irritation, talk to your eye doctor about switching brands.

Content continues below ad

Infections

07_Infections_Reasons_You_have_bloodshot_eyesistock/Srisakorn It is common to get both bacterial and viral infections in your eyes, especially if you are around children or use contact lenses. Conjunctivitis, or pink eye, is the most well-known infection. Dr. Fisher says that if you see any discharge from the eye, are experiencing pain, reduced vision, or sensitivity, you most likely have pink eye and should see a doctor immediately.

Alcohol

08_aIcohol_Reasons_You_have_bloodshot_eyes_istock/Jennifer_Sharp When you drink too much alcohol it causes your blood vessels to relax making your eyes look red. To reduce the redness, try an eye whitening drop such as Visine. It will constrict the blood vessels and get rid of your bloodshot eyes.

Popped blood vessel

09_Vessel_Reasons_You_have_bloodshot_eyesistock/Kurt-Drubbel Popped blood vessels can happen when a lot of pressure or strain is put on your eye. Dr. Fisher says that it’s easy to tell if you’ve popped a blood vessel versus just having bloodshot eyes because it will only appear in one eye. If that happens, see an eye doctor immediately.

Content continues below ad

Want to stay smart and healthy?

Get our weekly Health Reads newsletter

how we use your e-mail
We will use your email address to send you this newsletter. For more information please read our privacy policy.

Funny Jokes
Some people like to travel by train because  it combines the slowness of a car with the cramped public exposure of  an airplane. Dennis Miller
Funny Jokes
I think my pilot was a little inexperienced. We were sitting on the runway, and he said, “OK, folks, we’re gonna be taking off in a just few—whoa! Here we go.” Kevin Nealon
Funny Jokes
“I can’t wait until your vacation is over.”  —Everyone following you on Instagram @kristencarney
Funny Jokes
A man knocked on my door and asked for a donation toward the local swimming pool. So I gave him a glass of water. Comedian Greg Davies
Funny Jokes
Just found the worst page in the entire dictionary. What I saw was disgraceful, disgusting, dishonest, and disingenuous. @sixthformpoet
Funny Jokes
Client: We need you to log in to the YouTube and make all our company videos viral. From clientsfromhell.net
Funny Jokes
My cat just walked up to the paper shredder and said, “Teach me  everything you know.” @NicCageMatch
Funny Jokes
“Just because you can’t dance doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dance.”  —Alcohol @yoyoha (Josh Hara)
Funny Jokes
My parents didn't want to move to Florida, but they turned 60 and that's the law. —Jerry Seinfeld
Funny Jokes
Q: What do you call an Amish guy with his hand in a horse's mouth? A: A mechanic.