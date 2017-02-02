Allergies istock/ia_64 “Many people are not aware that their household pets can cause bloodshot eyes,” says Dr. Fischer. She says that getting them groomed often and keeping their hair short can help with preventing your eyes from getting itchy and inflamed. Other allergies that cause bloodshot eyes are seasonal allergies and dust. Always make sure to keep your house clean, especially during seasons where there is a lot of pollen in the air. Another tip that Dr. Fisher recommends is changing out your carpets for hardwood floors. Beyond inflammation, allergies can also cause you to have watery eyes. To help, try applying a cold compress to your eyes multiple times a day or eye drops specifically for allergies. “Many people are not aware that their household pets can cause bloodshot eyes,” says Dr. Fischer. She says that getting them groomed often and keeping their hair short can help with preventing your eyes from getting itchy and inflamed. Other allergies that cause bloodshot eyes are seasonal allergies and dust. Always make sure to keep your house clean, especially during seasons where there is a lot of pollen in the air. Another tip that Dr. Fisher recommends is changing out your carpets for hardwood floors. Beyond inflammation, allergies can also cause you to have watery eyes. To help, try applying a cold compress to your eyes multiple times a day or eye drops specifically for allergies.

Many common medications that some people take on a daily basis can cause bloodshot eyes. Antihistamines, sleeping pills, anti-anxiety pills, and some pain relievers like ibuprofen cause dryness and redness by reducing blood flow to the tissue in and around the eye. Use artificial tears to help with the dryness.

Dr. Fisher says that older woman are much more prone to having dry, bloodshot eyes because of menopause. The changing levels and imbalance of hormones causes your eyes to be dry, which can lead to redness. Dr. Fisher recommends using ocular lubricants, artificial tears, or a hot compress.

Your eyes need the chance to recharge overnight. If you are getting less than 7 to 8 hours of sleep every night, it could be causing bloodshot eyes. As a temporary fix, you can use moisturizing eye drops. But in the long run, it will be beneficial to work on normalizing your sleeping schedule and cutting out brightly lit screens at least one hour before bed to improve your quality of sleep.

Contact lenses istock/MorePixels Contact lenses can cause red, dry, and itchy eyes since you are constantly touching your eye and because the contact lens can dry out. Having something on the eye constantly can cause irritation. If you find that you can’t wear your contacts for long periods of time because of irritation, talk to your eye doctor about switching brands. Contact lenses can cause red, dry, and itchy eyes since you are constantly touching your eye and because the contact lens can dry out. Having something on the eye constantly can cause irritation. If you find that you can’t wear your contacts for long periods of time because of irritation, talk to your eye doctor about switching brands.

Infections istock/Srisakorn It is common to get both bacterial and viral infections in your eyes, especially if you are around children or use contact lenses. Conjunctivitis, or pink eye, is the most well-known infection. Dr. Fisher says that if you see any discharge from the eye, are experiencing pain, reduced vision, or sensitivity, you most likely have pink eye and should see a doctor immediately. It is common to get both bacterial and viral infections in your eyes, especially if you are around children or use contact lenses. Conjunctivitis, or pink eye, is the most well-known infection. Dr. Fisher says that if you see any discharge from the eye, are experiencing pain, reduced vision, or sensitivity, you most likely have pink eye and should see a doctor immediately.

Alcohol istock/Jennifer_Sharp When you drink too much alcohol it causes your blood vessels to relax making your eyes look red. To reduce the redness, try an eye whitening drop such as Visine. It will constrict the blood vessels and get rid of your bloodshot eyes. When you drink too much alcohol it causes your blood vessels to relax making your eyes look red. To reduce the redness, try an eye whitening drop such as Visine. It will constrict the blood vessels and get rid of your bloodshot eyes.

Popped blood vessel istock/Kurt-Drubbel Popped blood vessels can happen when a lot of pressure or strain is put on your eye. Dr. Fisher says that it’s easy to tell if you’ve popped a blood vessel versus just having bloodshot eyes because it will only appear in one eye. If that happens, see an eye doctor immediately.

